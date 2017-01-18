Pontotoc cruises past IAHS

By SCOTTY NICHOLS

Sports Writer

PONTOTOC – The Itawamba AHS Indians and Lady Indians

basketball teams traveled to Pontotoc for a meeting with the division rival Warriors and Lady Warriors last Friday night.

Both IAHS squads suffered one extremely lackluster quarter in their respective contest, and each led to their Pontotoc counterparts easing to big wins.

The girls kicked the night off, and things got off on the wrong foot immediately for IAHS.

The Lady Indians managed just one bucket, a layup by Jade Parker, in the first quarter of play to fall behind, 9-2.

Things didn’t get much better in the second quarter, as it seemed the Lady Indian rim was smaller than regulation, and only managed five points as Pontotoc used the slow IAHS start to jump to a 22-7 halftime lead.

The second half was a bit more kind to IAHS, as they nearly tripled their first half production in the third quarter alone.

Unfortunately, the Lady Warriors managed to keep up the pace and get several easy buckets to extend their lead.

Pontotoc would go on to claim a 50-32 victory and drop the Lady Indians to 2-2 in division 1-4A play.

(B) Pontotoc 65, Itawamba AHS 48

The boys’ game was more closely contested early on, as IAHS jumped out to an early lead before finding themselves down just 16-13 after the first quarter.

With IAHS’s Austin King and Pontotoc star Ty Jones going at one another during the first half, the Indians and Warriors slugged it out during the first 16 minutes of play and went into the locker room at the half with the Warriors holding a 27-22 advantage.

In the third quarter, however, the Indians suffered a quarter exacly like the girls suffered to open their game. The basket looked as if it had a lid on it, as nothing would fall through for IAHS.

Meanwhile, Pontotoc found their groove from the floor and outscored IAHS 18-2 during the third quarter to take a commanding 45-24 advantage into the final quarter.

During the grim second half, there was a bright spot for Darryl Wilson’s boys’ squad.

Eighth-grader Jamison Martin emerged to have what could be one of many huge nights during his IAHS career.

Martin showcased his ball-handling skills and shooting ability, on his way to a team-high 16 points, and also drilled a half-court shot at the buzzer.

King finished with 12 points and Tristan Crowder added 11 but it wasn’t enough to overcome Jones’s 33-point effort, as he led the Warriors to a 65-48 victory.

scotty.nichols@journalinc.com

Twitter: @ScotNic24