County board backs assisted living facility improvements

By ADAM ARMOUR

News Coordiantor

A Fulton assisted living facility will be making some upgrades to the county-owned building it calls home.

Last week, Courtyards Community Living Center representative Tammy Martin appeared before the county’s board of supervisors to request a withdrawal of $60,000 from a special fund set aside to make repairs to the county-owned building.

Martin said the building needs major repairs to its parking lot and a new roof. The former carries an estimated cost of $74,000; the latter, $18,000.

Courtyards is exhausting the fund to pay for the repairs; the company will be responsible for the remainder of the cost.

The money Courtyards is requesting belongs to them, but is managed by the county as per an agreement between the two entities. The special fund was created when the assisted living facility signed its contract to lease the former home of Fulton’s hospital. Each month, a portion of the Courtyards’ $2,000 lease payments are set aside to help fund any upkeeps the building may need.

Martin said the degrading parking lot had caused several visitors to fall.

In addition to those repairs, Courtyards will replace the sidewalks and concrete around the building.

The board voted unanimously to allow Courtyards to withdraw the money.

Martin’s visit was a followup from one she made in December. At that time, Courtyards was requesting the use of $40,000 of their upkeep funds to repair the parking lot.

At the time, the board said they believed the original intent of setting aside the money was to repair the roof. It was uncertain whether or not Courtyards could use the funds to make repairs to other parts of the building or grounds. It was later determined that nothing in the contract between the county and Courtyards restricted the use of the upkeep funds to the roof.

