Departmental budgets mostly on track

By ADAM ARMOUR

News Coordinator

It’s a third of the way through the fiscal year, and Itawamba County’s departmental budgets are all falling in line, with a couple of exceptions.

Itawamba supervisors spent a portion of their Jan. 17 meeting discussing the state of the county’s budget.

For the most part, the county’s various departments are on track with their spending and keeping their portions of the $5.1 million budget in line with expectations. With a third of the year gone by, departments should have spent around 33 percent of their budgets.

There are, however, some outliers. The budget for the county jail has the biggest discrepancy between how much it’s spent so far and how much it should have spent. According to county administrator Gary Franks, four months into the fiscal year and jail administrators have already exhausted 40 percent of the department’s $562,135 budget.

Although not technically an over-expenditure until the money runs out, if spending continues at its current pace, the jail will exhaust its budget with two months left in the year.

County leaders acknowledged that overcrowding, not jail administration, is to blame for the overspending. The county jail has been at capacity for months, and overflow inmates are being transported to the Tishomingo County Jail, where they are held for a daily fee.

The county spends between $10,000 and $15,000 each month housing prisoners in Tishomingo County.

“The number of [inmates] is all that’s attributed to,” Franks told the board. “We’re just going to have to watch it.”

The jail isn’t alone in being on track to break its budget: The county’s officer of veterans affairs looks to overspend on materials this year.

Jason Baker, the county’s new veteran’s affairs officer, appeared during the board meeting to request a budget increase of $4,000 to cover administrative costs for the rest of the fiscal year. Currently, $1,200 of the office’s $41,156 budget is earmarked for administrative costs, which covers consumable supplies like paper, ink and toner.

Baker said he’s already spent that much, in the first quarter alone. The cost of ink and toner alone, which run around $400 per cartridge, ate through it quickly, he said. Without the budget amendment, he joked, he may have to commandeer toner from another department.

“Either I take it from another office or you let me take it out right,” he said.

The rest of his budget is currently on track, he said, but he believes these extra funds will need to be added every year to cover the expenses of his office.

Although the board seemed to sympathize with Baker, they were reluctant to amend the county’s budget by such a significant amount so early in the year, needed or not.

Franks said he was worried about setting a precedent, and the board agreed.

“Let us see what we’re getting into,” said 4th District Supervisor Eric “Tiny” Hughes.

Before the meeting ended, the board decided to amend Baker’s budget, granting an additional $2,000. They plan to review its needs later on in the year and amend it further, if necessary.

All other departments are looking good, Franks said. As an example, he said the Sheriff’s Department, which is one of the biggest budget items and has a tendency to run over, has only spent 34 percent of its annual budget.

That’s right on track.

“No one else seems to be having any problems,” he said.

