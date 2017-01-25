Fulton chamber relaunches with open house event

By ADAM ARMOUR

News Coordinator

Despite a soppy evening, residents packed the new Main Street office of the Fulton Chamber of Commerce Thursday night to witness what the organization’s leaders have described a “restart.”

Space was at a premium during the chamber’s open house event. A crowd of dozens — mostly elected officials and businesspeople — packed into the recently-renovated Mobley Building, located directly across from the county courthouse. They mingled, toured the space, snacked and welcomed newly-named executive director Mary Sue Boggs.

During a brief presentation, Boggs, who took over as head of the organization earlier this month, told the crowd she saw the grand opening as a new beginning for the fledgling organization.

“I see this restart of the chamber almost as a reboot,” Boggs said.

Although founded less than two years ago, the Fulton Chamber of Commerce has struggled with its leadership. Its original executive director, Molly Loden, resigned from her position less than a year after accepting it, followed a month later by resignations of some key board members, including then-president Lynn Blaylock, after a disagreement with Fulton leaders over funding.

Now, a few months later, the chamber seems to have regained its footing.

Boggs told guests she plans to spend the next few weeks meeting business owners across the city, assessing their needs and listening to their concerns. She said she hopes to act as connector between Fulton’s businesses and the community as a whole.

She said the chamber’s success will require a team effort.

“We’ve got great people with a great work ethic,” she said. “I know we can do this together.”

Boggs pointed to a goldfish bowl at the back of the room. When she taught public speaking at ICC, it held suggestions for random topics.

Now, she hopes the chamber’s visitors will fill it with suggestions for new events and other changes they’d like to see in Fulton.

“Hopefully, we can get some things done together,” she said.

