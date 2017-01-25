Lady Eagles off to 4-0 division start

By SCOTTY NICHOLS

Sports Editor

TREMONT – Very little has gone wrong for first-year Tremont Lady

Eagles’ head coach Anna Porter’s squad, as far as division play goes.

The Lady Eagles have vaulted out to a perfect 4-0 start in division 4-1A play, as Houlka was the latest victim last Friday night at the Eagles’ Nest in Tremont.

Porter has implemented a very aggressive full-court defense that has proved very successful this season, and it was too much for the Lady Wildcats to handle. They fell by a lopsided 56-33 score.

With long and rangy Allison Hadorn applying pressure at the top of the press and active hands and feet from Katie Graham, Victoria Ladewig, Haley Robinson and Taylor and Tiffany Lentz on the sides and back-end, Houlka committed turnover after turnover, which led to several easy buckets for Tremont.

Many of those turnovers turned into layups for Robinson and Graham, which boosted the Lady Eagle lead early.

The lead continued to grow, as the Lady Eagles continued to apply the pressure throughout the rest of the game and convert on the offensive end.

It helped that Tremont started the game on fire from the field, as Robinson and Tiffany Lentz each knocked down a pair of threes to vault out to a 20-8 first-quarter lead, which would only grow as the game went on.

Robinson scored 13 of her game-high 18 points in the first half, and was aided by 14 from Graham.

Hadorn finished the night with 7 points and Tiffany Lentz had 6 on her two threes.

(B) Houlka 81, Tremont 48

The boys’ game followed a similar script, but with the wrong team coming up on the positive end of the result.

The Eagles were no match for the athleticism of the Wildcats, who applied relentless defensive pressure that led to offensive output which swelled to a 33-point victory.

Eleven different Eagle players scored a basket in the game but none could manage more than 7 points, while Houlka also boasted eleven scorers, including two in double-figures and four more who were very close.

The Eagles were without point guard Marco Challa, who sustained a wrist injury earlier in the day, and struggled with turnovers against the intense defensive pressure of Houlka.

The Wildcats exploded for a 35-point second quarter, which was all that they would need to rout the homestanding Eagles.

Logan South and Duane Hughes led the Eagles with 7 points apiece, while Zack Sheffield and Jonah Yielding added 6 points each.

scotty.nichols@journalinc.com

Twitter: @ScotNic24