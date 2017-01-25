Mustangs endure rough week in the gym
By SAM FARRIS
Special to the Times
MANTACHIE – High school basketball is getting down to the nitty-
gritty. Twenty games into the season, fatigue and injuries can start to take their toll. The Mantachie Mustangs are being tested right now but are still showing heart for the game, even after big losses on the road in Amory, Friday night.
The Amory Panthers have been mauled by most of their 4A counterparts this year, so when the injury-ridden Mustangs came into town, the cats were ready to pounce.
The Lady Mustangs took the court for the second straight game without both their leading scorer and most experienced player in McKinley Montgomery and Allie DuBose respectively.
Despite this, the ladies in blue and gold still fought exceptionally hard all night. After the first quarter they only trailed the much larger school by seven points, 18-11.
Unfortunately Mantachie started the second quarter already in the double bonus, so the fouls coupled with struggles against a full court press allowed the Lady Panthers to open up the lead further to 37-14 at the half.
The divide got as wide as 24, but the perseverance of the Lady Stangs chipped it down to an 18-point 49-31 final score. The outcome was not any one person’s fault. It is incredibly difficult for a 2A school to be overly successful without a key starter, much less two.
The Panthers were still licking their wounds after being defeated by 1A Smithville the night before in the Seminole Dome. They still managed to burst out to an early 10-point lead, but it was at the price of serious foul trouble. Mantachie could have been in the game, but their offense, which hinges on outside shooting, was colder than an arctic winter breeze.
There appeared to be a breath of life to open the second quarter as Carson Burns knocked down two straight threes to narrow the gap to 4 points, but the savvy Brian Pearson, formerly of Tremont, called a quick timeout to realign his team. They managed to rebuild the lead to 13 in only 58 seconds.
Everyone in blue remained cold sending Mantachie into the break, down 43-22, in need of some second half magic to get back in the game.
Like the ladies, however, the boys are still trying to find their way without two important players recently. Their best on-ball defender Ben McMillan recently moved, and the hearty scrapper John Curtis DeVaughn was nursing a foot injury.
The Mustangs never could get back in the game and after the lead reached 25, the reserves entered the game so the starters could rest heading into a crucial upcoming week of division play, final score 77-35.
Both Mantachie regimes will head back to the camp and start preparing for future contests. By next week both Montgomery and DeVaughn are expected to return the action. These two will not only provide more offensive options to their teams, but another body on teams in dire need of depth.
The Lady ‘Stangs have an opportunity to place as high as third in the division and they absolutely can accomplish that. Meanwhile the boys will have the chance to steal games from East Union and Potts Camp to claim a modest five spot in February’s division tournament to be held in Mantachie.
Twitter: Sam_Farris21
