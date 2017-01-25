OPINION: Crafting television in a new way

By CHARLOTTE WOLFE

General Manager

Television today can, from time to time, leave much to be desired. Every day you read more and more about people getting rid of their TVs and just streaming what they want to see.

There are a few shows that I do like and follow – good ones that build on each week’s episode. And then there are my must-haves (thank heavens for reruns): Matlock, Columbo, Hart to Hart, Murder She Wrote (my dog Jess is named Jessica Fletcher – you got it, after the famed mystery writer herself). I’ve probably seen these episodes time and time again, but I still enjoy watching them.

Recently, though, I happened onto a new show (for me) while surfing around the channels. Only took 30 minutes of my time and it was really interesting, educational, entertaining and inspirational (guess that’s why it’s on INSP). My rating: A+.

The show is called “Handcrafted America: Every Craft Has A Story” and each week three different artisans from all areas of the country are interviewed and tell their stories about what they do and why.

Many of the talented folks featured have been doing their work through generations and some have apprentices to learn their trades. These are folks who truly define the labor of love – working with their hands to create work that most likely will last a lifetime. You can’t say that about some products made today.

Having gone to school in the foothills of the Ozarks, I’ve known of many talented folks in that area. In a recent episode, a guy in Mountain View, Ark., made brooms. OK. A broom’s a broom, right? Nope. Not the ones this guy makes. All the handles are made of wood and his broom press is from the 1800s (doubt you’ll find many of those sitting around). When he was through with all his work, this broom stood straight up – a sign it was the real deal. Definitely not assembly-line made.

In addition to the education of each episode, you get to see a lot of beautiful country. Another recent episode was in Hilo, Hawaii. Can you guess what this artisan was making? Drums, specifically a Pahu drum. Here’s where some of the inspirational comes in. This guy was hurt in an accident that left him in a wheelchair. Instead of giving up, he taught himself the craft of making these drums.

Everything is handmade and takes as long as it takes to make. Tree trunks are used for the base (mainly coconut trees) and he makes string from coconuts to tie the cover to the surface of the drum. This guy used shark skin – don’t want to know how he got that.

All in all, the time, effort and passion these folks put into their crafts is nothing short of amazing.

I also mentioned the show is entertaining. Most hosts go through the motions and narrate, but not this time. Jill Wagner gets involved in every craft being made – from splitting wood and carving drums to making skis and carefully bending willow branches to make furniture.

She has a rapport with the guests that makes it all very comfortable – like you’re sitting in your living room with friends and talking about the crafts. These folks tell their stories as they have lived it over the years and in a way that emphasizes tried and true workmanship.

Handcrafted America shares moments of history in a way that makes me have a greater appreciation for the talent of these many artisans and the gifts that many have passed on from generation to generation.

Every week is a new adventure – a brief look into the ways of life of some of the most creative artisans around. Each has talent and uses it to craft original, beautiful works of art. Their stories are ones that need to be shared.

This week you can visit Tennessee, Hawaii and New Hampshire – and see how folks make leather chinks, koa chess sets and weathervanes on INSP, Friday night at 8:30 p.m.

Take a look – I know you’ll learn something and be entertained. Hopefully, you’ll be inspired.

“Craftsmanship names an enduring, basic human impulse, the desire to do a job well for its own sake.”

-Richard Sennett, The Craftsman

Charlotte A. Wolfe is general manager of The Itawamba County Times and oversees operations of the Monroe Journal and Chickasaw Journal. She may be reached at charlotte.wolfe@journalinc.com.