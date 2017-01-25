Soil switch may siphon county coffers

By ADAM ARMOUR

News Coordinator

Despite the popular euphemism, there’s nothing “poor” about dirt. The type of soil on an acre of land can drastically change its taxable value.

It’s a situation in which Itawamba County currently finds itself. The county’s soil hasn’t changed; the county’s information about that soil has.

Here’s the way soil taxation works: When talking about agricultural land, there are two types, forestry and cultivatable. As its name implies, forestry is any land that’s covered predominantly by trees. Cultivatable land, on the other hand, is land which has been cleared for farming.

Once land has been determined to be cultivatable, the county must determine the soil type, which plays a part in setting the tax value of the land. As anyone with a green thumb can attest, not all soils are created equal, at least when it comes to growing plants. Nutrient-rich soils with a chance of yielding bigger, better harvests fetch more tax dollars than lesser soils.

“We have a record of the existing soil types, but those are updated periodically as new information becomes available,” explained Itawamba County Tax Assessor Tami Beane.

It’s that kind of “new information” that’s spurred the need for a reevaluation of the county’s agricultural land. Prior to a couple of years ago, Itawamba’s soil was classified, universally, as upper coastal plains by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. But a 2012 reappraisal of the land determined large swathes of Northeast Mississippi, including portions of west Itawamba County, to be the lower-valued black belt.

The difference in taxable value between the two types of dirt is pretty significant. Although dirt values vary even among similar types (depending on how nutrient-rich the soil is found to be), an acre of peak upper coastal plains has a taxable value of $702. Plop that same acre atop black belt, and the value drops to $405.

Late last year, Beane hired Maine-based mapping company Sewall, which also handled the county’s 2012 remapping, to conduct a look at Itawamba County’s 9,000 or so agricultural parcels and determine their soil types.

Over the next few months, her office will use their findings to update county records, which in turn will be used to determine Itawamba’s assessed value, for better or worse.

Beane is betting on the latter, although she can’t say for certain how much the new soil designations will affect the county’s value.

“It will have an impact, but I’m not expecting a drastic change,” she said.

Changes in assessed value have a direct impact on the taxes set by county leaders. The lower the value, the less revenue the county collects.

Although property values for some of the county’s agricultural parcels may decrease, Beane said most local landowners won’t be directly affected by the change. Soil type in cultivatable lands alters the taxable value of land, but not the market value, Beane said.

“It does not impact the value of their land at all, only the taxable value of the land,” she said.

Landowners won’t be notified of the change, she said, although they may see a reduction in their taxes due to the decrease in taxable value.

Although the project is a lot of work for her office and may result in a tighter budget for county leaders, Beane said landowners shouldn’t be overly concerned by the change.

“This is just one of those normal updates, changes,” she said, adding that the new information hasn’t actually changed anything. It just more accurately represents what’s always been true.

“We’re getting closer to perfecting the assessment of our agricultural lands,” she said.

adam.armour@journalinc.com

Twitter: @admarmr