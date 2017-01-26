Opinion: Fulton leaders approve ban on public smoking

Based on recent letters to the editor, public opinion was in solid favor of a citywide smoking ban in the city of Fulton. Last week it became a reality: A decision to pass the ordinance was made by Fulton’s city officials and will limit the places residents can smoke, such as no smoking on city grounds or indoors at Fulton businesses.

The new regulations, which include limited exceptions, will take effect in mid-March, 60 days after the ordinance passed.

Fulton joins 100 other Mississippi municipalities to do so, including Mantachie (2006) and Itawamba Community College campus (2011). City officials view the change as something positive, a way to make the city a healthier, cleaner place.

Helen Boerner, Mississippi Tobacco Free Coalition of Itawamba and Monroe counties project director, has been one of the area’s most vocal supporters of the non-smoking ordinance. “With this vote, the city leaders showed that they do care about the quality of life of Fulton’s citizens and that they recognize the h

ealth dangers related to the exposure of secondhand smoke,” Boerner said.

Aldermen have been intermittently discussing the ban of public tobacco use for years, but began seriously considering it since the summer of 2015, following a visit by Boerner. In October 2016, the board voted to create the non-smoking ordinance that passed last week.

In Mississippi, 23 percent of all adults are smokers, one of the highest rates in the nation. The national average is 16.8 percent, according to a study by the Center of Disease Control and Prevention.

Mississippians are the unhealthiest people in the nation to start with, and

that reality costs all of us in many ways.

We applaud city officials for making this change for a healthier Fulton.