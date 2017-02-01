Lady Eagles stay red-hot, finish 4-1A slate unscathed
By SCOTTY NICHOLS
Sports Editor
VARDAMAN – The Tremont Lady Eagles just keep on rolling through their
division.
Five opponents up and five opponents down for the Lady Eagles, who decimated each of their region foes by 20, or more, points and finished with a perfect 5-0 record.
The latest victim for Tremont was the Vardaman Lady Rams, who found themselves on the wrong end of a 66-37 shellacking in eastern Calhoun county.
The Lady Eagles have appeared to hit their stride at the right time, punishing their opposition by an average of 23 points per game just before the division tournament kicks off in less than two weeks.
Tremont has benefited from solid guard play and outside scoring from Haley Robinson, Katie Graham, Victoria Ladewig and Tiffany Lentz, as well as phenomenal post play on both ends from Allison Hadorn and Taylor Lentz.
First-year head coach Anna Porter has done a great job with team conditioning and implemented a full-court 1-2-2 press, which has paid dividends in leading to easy transition baskets off of steals and turnovers.
In preparation of the division 4-1A tournament, the Lady Eagles will cap off the regular season with a trip to Mooreville before hosting East Union and Mantachie.
scotty.nichols@journalinc.com
Twitter: @ScotNic24
