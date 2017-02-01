Mantachie drops division contests to East Union

By SAM FARRIS

Special to the Times

MANTACHIE – The regular season is winding down and the opportunities

to improve seeding in divisional tournaments are becoming limited, and both Mantachie basketball teams found themselves in very winnable games Friday night at home versus East Union but fell a little short to their annual foes.

The girls fell behind early as the Lady Urchin full court trap proved efficient as Raelee Bell snagged three steals in the quarter to put East Union up 16-6 at the end of the first.

The offensive woes continued for the Lady Stangs in the second, only managing eight points in the quarter giving them 14 for the half. Hannah Sparks was their leading scorer with just five points at the break, however Mantachie trailed only by 12 as their defense was doing a commendable job.

Unfortunately another six point period for the Lady Mustangs and an 18 point quarter for the Lady Urchins widened the gap an unconquerable distance, 38-20.

Mantachie made a run in the fourth scoring only two points less than the first three quarters combined with 18, with 12 coming from McKinley Montgomery who had been held quiet all night.

The late push was not enough to overcome the more experienced school of Urchins who swam away with a 58-38 victory. Montgomery was the leading scorer with 15, while the next highest output was seven points from Hannah Sparks.

The gentlemen from Mantachie jumped out to a quick lead on three long range bombs from three different Mustangs. Trevor Herring, Jaren Johnson, and John Curtis DeVaughn each finished with at least five points in the quarter, giving their team an 18-8 lead.

The second quarter turned into a three point battle between the two teams. Carson Burns and Herring hit two apiece while Johnson and A.J Jones added one each for the Mustangs. Meanwhile Bo Nobles went 3-3 and Ty McDonald stripped two of his own long balls in the quarter that closed with Mantachie ahead 43-33.

The difference in the second half to make a long tragic story short is that one team stayed hot while the other endured a bitter cold spell. The latter being the hometown Mustangs.

Herring went scoreless in the second half, a stat that brews disaster for an offense that lives and dies by the three point shot, in which Herring being their most proficient shooter.

Johnson carried the load, adding eight second half points to his nine from the first, but struggles from the free throw line took their toll, allowing the Urchins to reverse the deficit and carry a 55-51 lead into the fourth quarter.

The shooters from Ellistown stayed hot in the final quarter to seal the Mustangs fate on the night and in the division standings, stealing one in the corral 80-58.

It was a tale of two teams as East Union’s Bo Nobles shot 7-8 from three point range in route to a 27 point performance. The Urchins shot 10-12 from the charity stripe down the stretch to put it out of reach.

Meanwhile the Mustangs offense completely stalled in the second half, indicating that a system based around the long shots requires supplements in order to remain efficient during dry spells.

Herring finish with 13, all in the first half. Johnson led the scoring with 17 total, and Carson Burns added 12, with 10 coming from the first half.

The Mantachie teams have two division games remaining with the first coming Tuesday night in Baldwyn against two very tough Bearcat squads.

Twitter: @Sam_Farris21