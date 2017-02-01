Ongoing project maps Fulton’s utilities lines, fire hydrants

By ADAM ARMOUR

News Coordinator

In a process expected to take months to complete, the City of Fulton is mapping its water, gas and sewer lines and fire hydrants using GPS software and equipment.

Once completed, the project will net the city’s first comprehensive map of all its utilities lines. City leaders say this could be an invaluable time-saving tool.

The project is being headed up by Brian Wood with the city’s utilities department. He’s been working on it for more than a month. Asked how long he expects it to take to complete the project, Wood laughed and said, “Forever.”

“It’s a slow process,” he said.

Here’s a quick explanation of how the mapping has worked so far. Using satellite imagery provided by Google Earth, Wood has entered some preliminary mapping data collected by Cook Coggin Engineers over the years, although this represents only a small fraction of the miles of utilities lines snaking beneath the city. For the remaining data, utilities department employees have had to hit the streets using a tool called a precision cable locator, which can detect underground lines and mark their locations using GPS. The data collected by this device are uploaded to a PC back at the utilities office, and Wood uses it to fill in the locations of the utilities lines on Google Earth.

If it sounds like tedious work, it kind of is. As an example, Wood pulled the map back to show the gas lines running through the Burch Timbers area of Fulton, each marked in bright yellow. It’s about mile’s worth of lines, he said, in a city that has many dozens. It took more than four hours to map the lines, from start to finish.

Wood said his department’s employees are conducting the survey as time permits.

“We’re doing a little bit at a time,” Wood said.

Whenever it’s completed, the new digital maps will represent a significant upgrade from what’s available now. Although the utilities department has physical maps of some of the city’s utilities lines, most are outdated, Wood said.

The scope of the project is broad and the work is a long way from being finished, but city employees have already wrapped up one important phase: mapping the city’s 350 or so fire hydrants.

The information has already been made available to the city’s fire department. In theory, it could help the Class 7 department improve its rating with the state ratings bureau. That information has already been submitted to the Mississippi State Ratings Bureau.

More importantly, however, Fulton Fire Chief Brad Beard said having an accessible map of every fire hydrant in the city could be a property- and life-saving tool.

“When we go now, we have to locate a hydrant when we arrive,” Beard said.

The new maps allow firefighters to locate the nearest hydrant prior to or en route from the department. The software allows firefighters and other city officials to see a map of every hydrant in the city. With a few clicks of the mouse, they can pick a specific street and see where the hydrants are located.

“It’ll make it much faster,” Beard said.

Really, that’s the entire project’s reason for being: Accurate maps are a time-saver. Once completed, city employees will be able use the mapping software to pinpoint the locations of any of the city’s many miles of utilities lines without even leaving the office.

For example, say a Fulton resident want to dig and contacts 811 to find out if there will be a water line in his way. Once mapping is completed, a city employee won’t even have to travel to the location to check if there’s a line; he can just look it up using the mapping software.

“Once our maps are finished, it’s going to save us a lot of time,” Wood said. “It’s going to take a while, but it will be useful when it’s finished.”

adam.armour@journalinc.com

Twitter: @admarmr