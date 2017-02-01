Previous Chapters: Keys Cemetery

By ADAM ARMOUR

Morbid as it may sound, the legacy of James Keys is death, his own and those of thousands of other men and women.

“It started, basically, with just the Keys family,” said Itawamba Historical Society librarian Bob Franks, standing atop one of the many hills rolling across Keys Cemetery. “Then, just over the years …”

He trailed off, with no need to finish the thought. There are more than 2,400 graves in Keys Cemetery, more than most other graveyards in the county. They represent some of Itawamba’s most notable families, generation after generation of Itawambians. Hundreds of tombstones, mismatched and as nonuniform as a mouth full of crooked teeth, line the undulating landscape.

Among them, of course, stands the marker of James Keys, who founded the cemetery in the late 1860s, among those of his many family members. Keys was a a prominent citizen of the fledgling Itawamba County, a farmer and longtime member of the local Board of Police.

Franks said the Keyses had ties to many of the county’s oldest families, including the Whitesideses and the Thomases, both of which have members buried in Keys Cemetery.

The cemetery lies in the middle of what was once the Keys family’s sweeping farm lands, near Dorsey. Visitors to the grounds pass beneath a large brass bell, perched atop a long pole near the cemetery’s entrance.

Franks said Keys had the bell shipped from Cincinnati to Itawamba County via steamboat in 1872. Legend has it, the bell would be rung when someone in the community died, summoning people to the cemetery to help dig the grave.

Much of what’s known about Keys and the cemetery he founded comes from the writings of Col. Washington Lafayette Clayton, an attorney, writer and personal friend of Keys. In the early 1900s, he penned articles for the Tupelo Journal about his life and friendships. It was in one of these articles that Clayton wrote of Keys, describing him as a bountiful farmer and a peace-keeper of sorts, a lover of all humanity and nature.

“If any trouble originated between two neighbors, then James Keys was in the midst with the olive branch of peace moving before them,” he wrote.

In that same article, Clayton described the formation of the cemetery.

The location was said to be inspired by Keys’ young son, Leroy, who asked his father to create a family cemetery either east or west of the family residence, whichever Keys deemed more appropriate.

“On viewing the ground, Judge Keys decided it was best to locate it West, and how appropriate it seems that he should have decided for the West, the sunset of life,” Clayton wrote.

Ironically, less than two years after his father created the cemetery, Leroy was the first buried there. In 1844, yellow fever took Leroy Keys’ life. He was only 15 years old. The young man’s marker still stands there to this day, oxidized and faded, but legible.

It was Keys himself who maintained the cemetery for decades after its creation. During that time, it continued to expand, adding more and more tombstones, including many members of his own family. One such marker belongs to his daughter, Anna Maria Keys, who died in Aberdeen at the end of the Civil War. Keys had her body transported back to Itawamba County, where she was buried in the family cemetery, a stone’s throw from where her brother rests. Her marker towers above all others, an obelisk stabbing at the heavens.

According to Clayton’s writings, Keys cherished this cemetery and cared for it as he would one of the family members he buried there.

“He himself dressed the graveyard and kept it in beautiful order until 1866, not suffering even any of his children to assist him and he let no day pass when able without a visit to that sacred old spot,” Clayton wrote.

With age, however, Keys was forced to relinquish care of the grounds. By 1866, the number of graves had grown to more than 150, and the work began to overwhelm his failing body. He reluctantly turned over care of the cemetery to friends W.C. Thomas and Thomas Whitesides.

In November of that same year, Keys died. According to Clayton’s writings, Thomas and Whitesides appointed the first Wednesday in August as a day of upkeep, and citizens from the surrounding areas were invited to come and help spruce up the cemetery. And come they did.

“When that day comes round the people gather from a great distance, going from many places in Lee and Itawamba and probably from Monroe County to attend this sacred duty appointed of Judge Keys,” Clayton wrote.

There was no better way to pay respect to the life of James Keys than to maintain the cemetery he created, final home to so many members of his family and friends. If those hallowed grounds — peaceful as the man for whom they are named — are his legacy, it’s a fitting one.

Clayton wrote this of Keys: “He lived a beautiful life, and when that is said, it goes without saying that he died a peaceful death. His memory will linger long in Itawamba, and his name will be honored as long as the Keys graveyard shall last.”

His words hold true. Keys was buried in the cemetery which carries his name, his modest marker positioned near those of his children, easily lost among hundreds of others spreading out like roots beneath the quiet earth.

