Qualifying continues slowly for May primaries

By ADAM ARMOUR

News Coordinator

The first month of qualifying for the upcoming municipal elections has progressed at a glacial pace.

Registration of the May 2 municipal primaries for Fulton, Mantachie and Tremont opened at the beginning of January and a drip feed of qualifiers have continued to register to run since then.

As of Monday afternoon, Fulton Democratic Party candidates for aldermen include Shawn Green, Willie J. Holley and incumbent Hayward Wilson vying for Ward 1, incumbent Mike Nanney running for Ward 2, incumbent Joey Steele for Ward 3, Steven Steele for Ward 4 and incumbent Liz Beasley for alderman-at-large. On the Republican side, Chris Walker has registered to run for Ward 2 alderman, Corey Shotts has qualified to run for Ward 3, and Brad Chatham has qualified for Ward 4.

In the race to replace Mayor Lynette Weatherford, who isn’t seeking reelection, acting Ward 4 alderman Barry Childers was an early qualifier, running Democrat. He will face, at the very least, Republican candidate Martin Richardson, who qualified early last week.

Mantachie has only seen one candidate qualify so far: Republican Virginia Dill has qualified to run for Ward 3 alderman.

There is currently no word on who among the town’s incumbent leaders plan to seek reelection.

Tremont has yet to receive any qualifying candidates.

Following the primary, a runoff election, should one be needed, is scheduled for May 16. The general election will be held on June 6. Winning candidates will take office on July 3.

adam.armour@journalinc.com

Twitter: @admarmr