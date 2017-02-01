Supervisors consider selling portion of Boshoku road

By ADAM ARMOUR

News Coordinator

Itawamba County supervisors are considering deeding a portion of the land purchased in order to accommodate Fawn Grove’s industrial park back to its original owner, but are checking to ensure their decision won’t cause any problems down the road.

During their Jan. 17 meeting, supervisors discussed a request from Roger Beane to have a portion of the Fawn Grove land he sold to the county in 2007 as part of the Fawn Grove Industrial Park project, deeded back to him. The county used the property to build TB Way, the road that connects Fawn Grove Road to the industrial park, home to the county’s Toyota Boshoku and Systems Automotive Interiors plant.

Beane is requesting the board deed back to him the 150 feet from his property line to the right of way. He plans to develop the land and construct residential housing.

For the most part, supervisors seemed in favor of the idea, as long as selling the land back to Beane won’t negatively impact their ability to recruit new industrial businesses to the park.

“I’m afraid if he builds a bunch of houses down there, it will affect our industry,” said Eric “Tiny” Hughes, 4th District Supervisor.

Hughes suggested, and the board inevitably approved, a county-sponsored survey of the land to ensure the land Beane is requesting doesn’t fall within the state-mandated right of way. The board asked Carrson Neal of Cook Coggin Engineers to take a look at the land and report back to the board.

If Neal gives the all-clear, it seems likely the board will approve Beane’s request, although whether or not money will exchange hands, and how much that will be, has not been worked out. But the board agreed the small strip of land Beane’s requesting is of little use to them, and new residential development could mean a higher tax base in the future.

“If he builds houses, it would be good for the county,” commented Cecil “Ike” Johnson.

“I’m for it myself,” said board president Charles Horn.

The board agreed to press forward with it. Board attorney Bo Russell said he’d look into getting the process started.

