Chamber director: Fulton brimming with potential

By ADAM ARMOUR

News Coordinator

When casually asked if Fulton has a lot of potential for growth, the city’s new chamber director answered with uncharacteristic succinctness:

“Certainly.”

Mary Sue Boggs may have been at her new job as Executive Director of the Fulton Chamber of Commerce for just over a month, but, to her, Fulton’s advantages are palpable. Most are related to its location: It sits on the Tenn-Tom Waterway, is small enough to be considered quiet but large enough to avoid feeling empty and is home to — in her biased opinion, given that she worked there for decades — to “one of the best community colleges in the country.”

Not many cities can claim so many amenities. The trick will be, she said, better utilizing and capitalizing on those advantages.

She’s hoping she can help.

“I knew when I retired, I wanted to volunteer or otherwise help people in some way,” she said, speaking of her 25-year-career teaching at Itawamba Community College. “I felt this was a way to do that.”

This is her home, she said. Her community.

“This is a way for my job to actually be the way I help people,” she said.

It’s a job for which she feels she is particularly suited, given her background in helping people better communicate. Boggs will be the first one to claim the gift of gab. Growing up as a middle child, Boggs said she knows all about negotiating.

“I’ve been doing that since I was a kid, and I’m still in that mode,” she said. “I think I can use some of my personality skills here.”

It’s going to start with a bit a rebuilding and rebranding. There are a lot of people, Boggs said, who don’t understand the exact role of a chamber, or why it’s important. In essence, she said, a chamber’s job is to make the community it serves a better place to live. A good chamber of commerce does that by helping local businesses thrive, attracting new businesses to the area, and improving the quality of life through special community events.

It’s a big plate with a lot of different foods on it, and Boggs knows she’s stepping into the role as the face of an organization with a public perception that may teeter towards skepticism, given a rocky first year that ended with the resignation of several of its key members, including its original executive director.

But Boggs talks about potential past pratfalls in terms of opportunity.

She referred to the current iteration of the chamber, with its new director and its new Main Street office, as a “fresh start.” When she speaks about the chamber and what it can do for her hometown, her voice is brimming with optimism.

“I think people are excited about having a functioning chamber of commerce, and since we are new, I feel like we can make it what we want,” she said.

That doesn’t mean she’s expecting to make any drastic changes to the chamber’s modus operandi. All of the city’s existing events are sticking around, but will likely see some upgrades. For example, Boggs said the chamber plans to add a 5K run to the popular Bluegrass, Blues & BBQ Festival, which is being moved to April.

“I love the combination of old and new, keeping the things that have happened traditionally and incorporating something new to freshen it up,” she said.

That includes downtown Fulton.

“We definitely need more restaurants downtown,” she said, a statement with which she’s unlikely to hear much disagreement.

But Boggs said she’d also like to see more retail shops open their doors, offering a wider variety of products and services. The opening of new businesses tends to be a self-fulfilling prophecy of sorts. Businesses, especially small ones, tend to be skittish. When their owners see other small businesses opening and being successful, they follow suit.

“We’re a small town, which may make people somewhat afraid to invest their money here,” she said.

Although a challenge, once that perception is broken, it can start a positive cycle.

“[But] when you have more businesses opening up, you give people more of a reason to come.”

That, in turn, gives young entrepreneurs reason to open even more businesses. And so on, and so forth.

First thing’s first: Boggs said she’s currently focusing her attention on building membership. It’s the foundation of the chamber, which she hopes to use as a sort of bridge between the residential and business communities.

“We’re stronger together,” she said. “We definitely can support each other.”

Boggs said she’s been spending her early weeks in the office meeting local business owners face-to-face, touting the benefits of supporting the chamber. Next, she plans to start applying for grants to help bolster community events.

Overall, Boggs said she’s optimistic about Fulton’s, and its chamber’s, future. She’s excited to be a part of it, and hopes the people of Fulton share that enthusiasm.

“I want them to feel like they’ve made a good decision by giving the chamber another try,” she said. “I’m excited about the opportunity to do that.”

