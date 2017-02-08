Lady Indians sink division rival Pontotoc, Indians drop thriller in 2 OT

By SCOTTY NICHOLS

FULTON – The Itawamba AHS Indian basketball programs experienced a

night not like many others last Tuesday on top of “the Hill.”

IAHS, who hasn’t had a ton of success against Pontotoc in the past few seasons, got great efforts out of both the girls’ and boys’ squads.

The ladies were in rare form and it was obvious that they were physically and psychologically prepared to take on their rival, in hopes to avenge a 50-32 loss on the road just a few weeks ago.

The Lady Indians butted heads with the Lady Warriors and showed that they were up to the task early on, trailing by just one point after the first quarter, behind two three-balls from Amber Kelton and one from Elisabeth Cleveland.

Down 14-13 after the first quarter, the Lady Indians used a strong defensive second quarter and a consistent offensive effort to pull ahead for what would prove to be a difference-making eight minutes of play.

Kelton drained another big three in the quarter, while Cleveland tacked on nine points to go with her five first-period points to lead the Lady Indians to a 27-20 halftime advantage.

After both teams had the opportunity to make adjustments at the midway point, they battled to a stalemate at the end of the third quarter, as both squads finished with 15 points in the period.

Cleveland upped her total to 20 points with a pair of treys, and Kelton stayed hot from behind the arc to knock down her fourth triple out of just six tries.

After Pontotoc standout Jatyjia Jones led her team with 7 points in the first period, the IAHS defense held her to just 7 combined points in the remaining three quarters.

The Lady Indians had no answer for Pontotoc’s Mackenzie Lane, however, who torched them for 13 of the Lady Warriors’ 15 points in the third.

IAHS managed to stay one step ahead of Pontotoc down the stretch, as Cleveland put the exclamation mark on the game with a six-point fourth quarter to lead the Lady Indians to a 51-47 victory.

Cleveland led all scorers with 22 points, followed by Kelton with 12 and Jada Ashby with 10.

Lane led the Lady Warriors with 21, followed by Jones’s 14.

The victory was the Lady Indians’ second straight over their bitter rival in Fulton, after Tori Mallory’s jumper sank the Lady Warriors last season to end a lengthy drought.

(B) Pontotoc 57, Itawamba AHS 55 – (2 OT)

The boys’ contest was just as, if not more, entertaining than the girls’, which was a tough act to follow.

The Indians fell behind 20-12 after the first quarter but used strong middle quarters, behind the hot hand of Tristan Crowder, to build a 43-35 lead over the Warriors going into the final period.

IAHS refused to budge on their lead until the bitter end of regulation, which served up the Indians a tough pill they were forced to swallow.

Up five points, 54-49, with less than a minute to play, Pontotoc’s Isaiah Miller heaved up a well-contested three-pointer from near the corner that trimmed IAHS’s lead to two points.

Crowder was fouled but was only able to convert one of the two attempts, extending the lead back to three points.

With the clock ticking down inside of five seconds, Pontotoc’s Dominic White threw up a three-point prayer, in heavy traffic, near the same spot that Miller had just sank his shot.

The shot fell through the net and tied the game with less than one second left to force overtime, tied 55-55.

With pulses racing all over the gym, the overtime periods were letdowns for those who enjoy fast-paced, up-and-down the floor action.

Pontotoc won the overtime tip, and proceeded to play keep-away for 3:55 before Miller got a clean look from the home corner, but missed his shot.

Ty Jones came down with the offensive rebound, but his putback effort missed the mark, as well.

The second overtime period was scripted almost the same as the first, with the Warriors taking the tip and holding possession for the entire period.

Jones managed to isolate on the visitor’s side and made his move with about eight seconds on the clock.

Jones drove down toward the middle of the lane, then stepped back and banked home a jumper from the free throw line to put the Warriors up 57-55 with 1.6 seconds showing on the clock.

IAHS called a timeout and tried to get the ball to 6’5″ Austin King with a court-length pass, but it was deflected out of bounds to seal the Pontotoc win.

Crowder led the Indians with 19 points, while King added 13 and Russell Bunch pitched in 12.

Jones, who scorched the Indians for 33 points in their earlier visit to Pontotoc, once again led the Warriors with 25. Miller was the only other Warrior to reach double-figures, with 15.

