Patriots insane Super Bowl comeback, Falcons unbelievable collapse

As most of you already know, the Patriots secured their fifth Super Bowl victory and helped Tom Brady cement his legacy as the most decorated quarterback in Super Bowl history, when they pulled off a miraculous comeback while the Falcons delivered an improbable choke job that will be remembered forever in the world of football.

It was painful for me to watch. Although I’m not a “diehard” Falcons fan, they’ve always been one of the top two or three teams that I’ve rooted for. To be honest, I don’t have a “favorite” NFL team and, normally, root for teams due to proximity or just because of players I like.

I also absolutely loathe the New England Patriots. If I had a Mount Rushmore of sports teams/programs that I despise, the Patriots would be right up there with the New York Yankees and Florida Gators.

I hate the same scenery. I like to see various teams have success. I don’t even mind if it’s a team that I don’t like, as long as they aren’t continuously at the peak.

While I get tired of the same ol’ thing year in and year out, I absolutely have a ton of respect for the historic accolades of what the Patriots have managed to do.

But I digress to the actual game that was played Sunday…

I’ve heard people claim it was more that the Patriots pulled off a miracle comeback and others say it was because the Falcons got the “deer in headlights” look on the big stage.

Actually, it was a combination of both which led to the largest deficit overcome to win a Super Bowl, as well as the first Super Bowl that required an overtime period.

In the first half, the Falcons dominated every aspect of the game. Offense, defense, and special teams.

They actually went up 21-0 in the second quarter after Brady threw pick-six, which is virtually unheard of.

The Patriots looked as if you could stick a fork in them, especially when Atlanta running back Tevin Coleman scored on a swing pass early in the third quarter that pushed the Falcons out to a commanding 28-3 lead.

In the words of ESPN’s Lee Corso, “not so fast, my friend.”

Brady engineered a touchdown drive that cut the lead to 28-9 just before the fourth period began.

Stephen Gostkowski kicked a field goal to bring the Pats to within 28-12 early in the fourth quarter, which made it a two-possession game.

Atlanta quarterback, and regular-season MVP, Matt Ryan was then hit on a pass attempt, which was ruled a fumble. New England quickly converted the short field into a touchdown, then added the necessary two-point conversion with James White plunging in on a direct snap.

Now, all of a sudden, it’s a one-possession game with the Falcons up 28-20 and just over four minutes to play.

No big deal. Atlanta’s offense had moved the ball well all night. Just keep picking up 3-4 yards a pop, get first downs and keep the clock moving.

Ryan immediately hit running back Devonta Freeman for a huge chunk of yardage, and it was followed by an insane sideline catch by Julio Jones, which gave the Falcons a first down inside the Patriots 25.

Just over three minutes to play, up eight points, and well-within kicker Matt Bryant’s field goal range, it seemed as if the Patriots’ comeback bid would come up short.

That is, until Atlanta offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan tried to get cute and wound up out-thinking himself.

The Patriots dropped Freeman for a one-yard loss on first down but, instead of sticking with the run -which New England had struggled to contain all night- and making the Patriots burn their timeouts while wasting precious ticks on the clock, Shanahan opted for a seven-step drop and a deep pass attempt on second down.

Ryan was sacked for a nine-yard loss, pushing them nearly out of field goal range.

On third down, instead of trying to run the ball and pick up a few yards to give Bryant a chance at a, still, very make-able field goal attempt, Shanahan calls a bootleg pass.

An Atlanta lineman commits a hold, pushing the Falcons well out of field goal range and had to punt with just over two minutes left.

Where running the ball inside the 25 would’ve, in all likelihood, resulted in the Patriots burning their two remaining timeouts, milking the clock down and getting an almost sure-fire three points to make it a two-possession game, the Falcons were forced to punt to a confident offense led by a four-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

Brady effortlessly led the Patriots down the field for a touchdown against the gassed Atlanta defense, then converted the two-point conversion with a screen pass to Danny Amendola that tied it at 28-28, with less than 30 seconds to go.

With the sudden death format, a touchdown would instantly win the game on the first possession of overtime.

When the Patriots won the coin toss and elected to receive, I knew it was over.

Atlanta’s defense had been on the field for more than 80 plays, and their tank was empty. Poor playcalling on offense had led to no rest for the defense, and Brady shredded the Falcon defense, seemingly, without breaking a sweat.

The quick overtime drive was capped with a touchdown on a swing pass to White, who plunged just over the goal line to give the Patriots their first lead of the entire game – when it mattered the most of all.

So, at the end of the day, I witnessed greatness. Although I’m not a huge fan, Tom Brady took his place among NFL legends with his brilliant performance.

But I was bummed that Atlanta missed a golden opportunity to capture their first-ever Super Bowl title due to late playcalling that should’ve been easy enough for a high school offensive coordinator to make.

And, by the way, Shanahan was introduced, as I was writing this column less than 24 hours after the conclusion of Super Bowl LI, as the new San Francisco 49ers head coach.

I could be wrong, but Shanahan’s mind might not have fully been on business last night.

Congrats to Patriots Nation, as they continue to be a dynasty for the history books.

But my heart truly aches for lifelong Falcon fans. There was no more sour of a way to have the metaphorical rug pulled from beneath their feet.

The good news is that the Falcons are built for long-term success, as they have, arguably, the most talented roster in the league and also one of the youngest.

scotty.nichols@journalinc.com

Twitter: @ScotNic24