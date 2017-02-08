Supervisors consider insurance switch

By ADAM ARMOUR

News Coordinator

Itawamba supervisors are considering whether or not to switch insurance providers for the county’s 80 or so employees.

In December, Glyn Hughes with Hughes & Associates Insurance Agency, which manages Itawamba County’s various insurance policies, told supervisors if the kerfuffle between NMHS and United Healthcare over thousands of potentially unpaid claims continued, county employees may find themselves out of network for North Mississippi Medical Center hospitals and clinics. The two groups have since reached a temporary agreement that provides United Healthcare coverage in the NMMC system until May 31. If they don’t reach a more permanent solution to their disagreement before then, it may force the county to switch providers.

On Monday, Hughes reappeared before the board to discuss the issue again.

“Nothing I know of has changed,” Hughes said.

Despite a lack of movement, Hughes said he’s still confident the two groups will settle their differences by the time the renewal date arrives.

The board doesn’t necessarily seem to share his confidence. In December, they requested Hughes bring them quotes from another insurance provider. On Monday, he returned with a handful of quotes from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi.

The quotes for coverage comparable to what county employees currently enjoy averaged between $30 and $40 less per person under Blue Cross.

The board asked how long those prices would be good, presumably to either weigh their options or see the resolution of the conflict between United Healthcare and NMMC. Hughes warned that rates change constantly.

“If you put it off, the number will go up a little; if you put it off another month, it will go up again,” he said.

The board also accepted some proposed rates from Bryan Warren, representing Custom Insurance Concepts out of Pontotoc. Warren is vying for the county’s business. He backed Hughes’ assertion that Blue Cross is currently offering better prices.

“Across the board, they’re better rates,” he said.

Switching insurance providers can be a aggravating process, sometimes mandating changes in providers and pharmacists. The county has been through it before. Recently, in fact. In 2015, the board voted to switch from Blue Cross to United Healthcare due to the latter’s better prices for comparable coverage.

The board voted to take both sets of rates, which are similar, under advisement.

The rift between the two agencies began in April when an NMHS staff member caught remittances from United that came through the electronic payment system marked as paid at $0. It trigged more digging, the discovery of more claims, and months of dialogue with United Healthcare. According to NMHS, there are tens of thousands of claims that remain unpaid. United Healthcare disagrees, stating that their own review of these claims reveals them to have been correctly paid. The regional health care provider is threatening to end its provider agreements with United Healthcare because of a breach of contract unless a resolution can be found.

