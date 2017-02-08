Tremont Eagles can’t get past Troopers

By SCOTTY NICHOLS

MOOREVILLE – As the regular season winds down to an end and the division

tournaments are looming, the Tremont Eagles and Lady Eagles find themselves on extremely different ends of the spectrum, as far as division standings and seedings go.

The Lady Eagles cruised through division 4-1A play with a perfect 5-0 record, with their closest game being a 19-point, 48-29, road victory over the Smithville Lady Seminoles.

The boys, on the other hand, have struggled through division play. They find themselves near the middle of the pack with a 2-3 record, and could face Smithville or Coffeeville in round one of the division 4-1A tournament in Vardaman next week.

With the regular season division schedule in the rearview, both squads are preparing for the ever-important division tournament week by taking on some tough, out-of-conference foes.

Last Friday, the Eagles and Lady Eagles made the short trip west to visit the Mooreville Troopers and Lady Troopers.

The Lady Eagles started strong in the opener, taking a 10-9 lead after the first quarter, but a lackluster second quarter full of missed shots and turnovers allowed the Lady Troopers to take a 27-19 lead at the half.

Tremont managed to cut the lead to four at the end of the third quarter, behind a full-court 1-2-2 press defense and some key buckets from Haley Robinson and Allison Hadorn, but eventually fell 51-45 to the host Lady Troopers.

Robinson led the Lady Eagle charge with 12 points, followed closely by Hadorn with 10.

(B) Mooreville 64, Tremont 48

Following the close ladies’ contest, the Eagles proceeded to give the Troopers all they wanted, and then some, but couldn’t close the deal when a disasterous third quarter allowed Mooreville to pull away.

Early in the contest, Zack Sheffield was a one-man wrecking crew as he pulled down what seemed to be every defensive rebound on the Mooreville end, then couldn’t miss anything he threw up on the offensive end.

The Eagles trailed just 33-26 at halftime, but only managed 7 points in the third period while the Troopers erupted for 19, to match their first-quarter total.

The sharpshooting of Bo Thomas and Payton McCord propelled the Troopers to a convincing 64-48 victory. Sheffield finished with 17 points to pace Tremont, while Thomas had 19 and McCord had 18 for Mooreville.

