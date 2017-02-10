Fulton man charged with Tupelo car burglary
By Itawamba Times | 2:21 pm | February 10, 2017 | Itawamba County, News
TUPELO – An Itawamba County man was arrested after a short foot chase Thursday at Ballard Park.
While investigating a car burglary at a West Jackson Street apartment complex, the victim told officers that Jonathan Hamm was responsible. The victim gave police a detailed description of the suspect.
Around 2 p.m. Thursday, police received a tip Ham, 26, of Fulton, was at the park. Hamm initially ran from officers but was quickly captured. He was charged with burglary of an auto and resisting arrest. During the process of the arrest, officers were able to recover some of the stolen property.
Lee County Justice Court Judge Chuck Hopkins set bond at $5,000 on the felony charge.
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Itawamba Times
Search
Subscribe to Blog via Email
Archives
- Work on Wynette park and museum nearly complete February 8, 2017
- ICC President Mike Eaton announces retirement plans February 7, 2017
- Lady Indians sink division rival Pontotoc, Indians drop thriller in 2 OT February 8, 2017
- Tremont Eagles can’t get past Troopers February 8, 2017
- Patriots insane Super Bowl comeback, Falcons unbelievable collapse February 8, 2017
- Fulton man charged with Tupelo car burglary February 10, 2017
- Work on Wynette park and museum nearly complete February 8, 2017
- Chamber director: Fulton brimming with potential February 8, 2017
- Supervisors consider insurance switch February 8, 2017
- Question of the Week – February 8 February 8, 2017
- Perry Newton: I'm glad to see it happen! Would like to play mus...
- Gordie Macivor: Goodness Gracious!!I hope the 2 people that voted ...
- UNKNOWN: It was helpful really it was i was joking...
- UNKNOWN: like it good job...
- UNKNOWN: Not helpful at all...
Ally McDonald Arrests baseball Basketball Board of Supervisors budget Burglary column crime Eagles Election feature featured football fulton Fulton Board of Aldermen Golf Home Grown IAHS IAHS Baseball IAHS Basketball IAHS Football ICC ICDC Indians Itawamba County School District Itawamba County Sheriff's Department Lady Eagles Lady Indians Lady Mustangs Mantachie Mantachie Baseball Mantachie Basketball Mantachie Board of Aldermen Mantachie Football Miranda Mustangs Playoffs Question of the Week scores Softball Sports News Sports news and scores Tremont Tremont Basketball