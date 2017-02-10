Fulton man charged with Tupelo car burglary

TUPELO – An Itawamba County man was arrested after a short foot chase Thursday at Ballard Park.

While investigating a car burglary at a West Jackson Street apartment complex, the victim told officers that Jonathan Hamm was responsible. The victim gave police a detailed description of the suspect.

Around 2 p.m. Thursday, police received a tip Ham, 26, of Fulton, was at the park. Hamm initially ran from officers but was quickly captured. He was charged with burglary of an auto and resisting arrest. During the process of the arrest, officers were able to recover some of the stolen property.

Lee County Justice Court Judge Chuck Hopkins set bond at $5,000 on the felony charge.