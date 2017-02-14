Harden House foster home shutters

* Representatives with its umbrella agency say the closure is temporary

By ADAM ARMOUR

News Coordinator

Fulton’s foster home for young girls has been shuttered, although representatives for the program say the closure is only temporary.

On Tuesday, Debbie Dobbins, Executive Director with Jackson-based Southern Christian Services, confirmed to The Times that the Crane Street foster home has been “closed temporarily,” ostensibly for renovations and a restructuring of the program. Harden House falls under Southern Christian Services’ oversight.

Dobbins claimed the program has been underserving the area in recent years. SCS will be speaking with representatives of the local Department of Human Services next week to plan the program’s reopening.

“We will be opening it back up,” she said via a short phone conversation.

Dobbins declined to comment on the status of Harden House employees or the nature of the renovations to the building, although she said she would provide more information in the near future.

Harden House is funded through a variety of means, including public and private funds. The foster home is the beneficiary of an annual golf tournament, which typically generates thousands of dollars in support of the organization.

adam.armour@journalinc.com

Twitter: @admarmr