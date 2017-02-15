Dorsey teen charged with storage building burglaries
By ADAM ARMOUR
News Coordinator
Police have arrested a Dorsey teen in connection with a string of storage building burglaries throughout Fulton.
On Jan. 7, investigators with the Fulton Police Department arrested Jose L. Garcia Jr., 19, of Dorsey and charged him with seven counts of burglary of a commercial building.
Investigators say Garcia was arrested after his image was captured on surveillance footage.
Garcia is currently being held in Itawamba County Jail on a $15,000 bond issued by Itawamba County Justice Court Judge Harold Holcomb.
The burglaries occurred over a three-week period in January and February. The storage lockers included those at U-Lock It Storage, Charlie’s Storage on Access Road, and Fulton Mini Storage. According to police, a variety of items were stolen from the storage buildings, including clothing, tools, yard maintenance equipment, toys and household items like electric heaters.
Fulton Police Department officials say they have recovered many of the items taken and are currently in the process of reuniting victims and their property.
If he’s convicted, Garcia faces up to seven years incarceration and up to a $10,000 fine per charge.
adam.armour@journalinc.com
Twitter: @admarmr
