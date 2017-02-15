Officials juggle city regulations and business growth

By ADAM ARMOUR

Two local business owners looked to the Fulton board last week for approval in expanding their businesses. Results varied.

Molly Martin of Mantachie wants to open what she called a “mobile boutique.” She described it as a food truck meets retail shop.

“It allows a lot of convenience for people nowadays,” she told the board.

If it sounds like an unusual business model, that’s because it is. Martin told the board she knew of only one other in the state.

“It’s very unique,” she told the board, which agreed.

Martin appeared before the board to request a transient vendor permit from the city, since she believed her business may fall under Fulton’s guidelines for vendors who don’t have a permanent location within the city.

“I’m just kind of feeling out how to go about doing it,” she said, explaining to the board that she wants to go about setting up her business “the right way.” Martin has already taken some of those initial steps: She said she already has her tax ID ready to go. She even presented city officials with a copy of Fulton’s ordinance regarding transient vendors, which details where and when they can operate.

For the most part, the city’s transient vendor laws are aimed at door-to-door salespeople and are meant to limit when and how frequently they can disturb city residents. City officials said they’ve had few opportunities to decide how city laws apply to food trucks and similar businesses.

Martin said she was willing to work with Fulton leaders to set some guidelines for her business, like where she can and can’t park, or if she needs to limit herself to a handful of locations within the city. Martin said she’d also stay within a respectful distance of existing boutiques.

Although the board expressed support for Martin’s business, board attorney Chip Mills asked the board to give him time to read over the city’s laws to ensure there will be no hiccups.

He said he didn’t expect to find any major problems.

“I can’t figure out any reason why your transient business would be discriminated against versus any other transient vendors, but I’d like to look further into it myself,” Mills said. “If she’s in compliance with the ordinance, I don’t know how we could deny it.”

The board agreed, and voted to table their decision on the issue.

Martin’s wasn’t the only business discussed by the board last week:

Aldermen denied a request from Frank Ratcliff, owner of The BBQ Wagon, to place a portable building on the lot on which his business currently operates.

As his business’ name implies, Ratcliff serves BBQ out of a trailer. It’s similar to a food truck, but is permanently parked on a South Adams Street lot, which Ratcliff owns. Building inspector Shae Collum, who brought the issue before the board, said Ratcliff plans to expand his business by placing a portable building on the lot.

The city’s zoning board recommended against allowing the placement of the portable building. City leaders followed suit and voted against it.

