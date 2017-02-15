Here it is: The real fake news

By ADAM ARMOUR

News Coordinator

One of the recent talking points among professional journalists is quote-unquote fake news. With President Trump and his staff giving some major media organizations like CNN this moniker, it’s become a sort of badge of honor.

It pleases me no end to announce that The Itawamba County Times was recently accused of reporting fake news, placing us among some of the most beloved and occasionally well-respected media organizations in the world. I couldn’t be prouder.

Because our true nature has been exposed, I feel comfortable revealing some alternative facts I’ve been sitting on for years. All of these are 100 percent not totally made up for the sake of childish sarcasm.

I hope your skulls are lined with lead, because I’m about to blow your minds with some truth bombs.

MOST LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS ARE FRONTS FOR CULTS

Itawamba County is home to a wealth of cults dedicated to the worship of an entire pantheon of monstrous creatures whose blasphemous bodies are an affront to the imagination. These multi-tentacled beasts ooze and squirm and pulsate and do all kinds of other gross things while their followers sing their praises and make the occasional ritual sacrifice in their honor. Most of these rituals are publicized under the guise of monthly meetings.

I’m having trouble even thinking of an organization that isn’t secretly a cult.

EVERY MEMBER OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS IS A ROBOT

Have you ever seen proof that the members of our board of supervisors aren’t highly advanced robots wrapped in lifelike flesh and equipped with supremely human-like artificial intelligence? I didn’t think so.

And here’s the kicker: Despite numerous turnovers in leadership, the board has in reality consisted of the same five robots for generations.

Every time a new human is elected to the board, the robots destroy and replace him or her with an exact robotic double, thus ensuring their control of Itawamba County, and all the riches it holds, will last in perpetuity.

I understand if you have to sit down to digest this information. Just be glad you can, unlike our robotic supervisors, who can’t actually digest anything at all. Because they’re robots.

SO AND SO IS HAVING AN AFFAIR WITH YOU KNOW WHO

I don’t even know if this qualifies as a secret because everybody knows about it. Everybody. Next time you bump into them on the street, be sure to give them a look of superiority.

THE ENTIRE COUNTY IS BUILT ATOP AN ANCIENT INDIAN BURIAL GROUND

You ever stop and wonder just why there are so many evil spirits in Itawamba County? Well, there’s a perfectly logical explanation: Every square inch of dirt sits atop the rotted corpses of countless tribal people, and their restless spirits are ticked. I would have thought that would have been obvious. Next time your blender goes flying across the kitchen, try apologizing.

YOUR WATER IS FILLED WITH MIND-ALTERING CHEMICALS

Remember Fulton’s broken “water main” a few weeks ago? All a lie. Fulton officials were actually filling your drinking water with chemicals meant to keep you complacent and stop you from realizing the truth … that every single person on the city’s government is actually a disguised member of an ancient race of lizard people heckbent on conquering mankind by infiltrating one city at a time. My research tells me their influence has yet to spread beyond Fulton, however, so I’m not sure how competent they are at this whole world-domination thing.

YOUR FIRE DEPARTMENTS ARE ALSO CULTS

Forgot to mention this before. But, yeah. Cults.

OUR SCHOOLS ARE BRAINWASHING FACTORIES

If you went to school in Itawamba County, you probably don’t realize that cats … those sweet, seemingly innocent critters we let roam around our feet and poop in the corners of our homes, are actually our masters and we’re their slaves. The reason you don’t realize this, of course, is because our feline overlords have overtaken this nation’s public school system and have been brainwashing children into believing they are harmless domesticated creatures, rather than the other way around.

Why do you think there’s so much push back against charter schools, huh? It’s because the felines have a good thing going.

AT LEAST ONE ELECTED OFFICIAL IS ACTUALLY A TIME TRAVELER FROM THE DISTANT FUTURE

I don’t want to say who, but at least one, if not several, of your county’s elected officials are actually from the year 3466. They’ve traveled back in time to secure powerful positions within Itawamba County’s government in order to influence certain events and alter the course of future history.

Here’s a bit of depressing news: Even though time machines are as common in 3466 as iPhones are now, personal jetpacks have yet to catch on. Crazy, right?

Oh, and super-intelligent apes rule the world. But that’s just a given, right?

Well, there you go folks. All the news that’s fit to print, and every word of it as true as the day is long and the sun is actually a living creature biding its time until it finally decides to swallow our planet whole, gulping everything we know and love down its fiery throat to roast forever in an inferno of lava and stomach acid. Cheers.