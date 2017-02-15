Report of vehicular harassment ends in meth bust

By ADAM ARMOUR

News Coordinator

A 911 call from a driver reportedly being harassed by another vehicle’s driver ended in the seizure of a large amount of crystal methamphetamine.

Last Tuesday, Fulton police responded to a call through the Itawamba County 911 service from a driver heading east on I-22 claiming to be harassed by the driver of another vehicle.

Less than an hour later, police had arrested Dustin Hall, 24, of Myrtle and Stephen Daniel, 23, of Ashland, and charged both with possession of crystal methamphetamine with intent to distribute. The charge was enhanced because the suspects allegedly had a firearm in their possession.

According to Police Chief Reggie Johnson, who responded to the call, the alleged harassers were closely following the victim’s vehicle in what appeared to be pursuit, matching her speed when she attempted to accelerate or decelerate. In her 911 call, the victim claimed to know neither the driver of the pursuing vehicle nor the passenger, both of whom she described as white males.

On the advice of the dispatcher, the victim pulled into the parking lot of the Fulton Walmart and waited for police to arrive. She later said the driver and passenger of the pursuing vehicle followed her into the parking lot. After she parked, they did, too. She claimed the two men stared at her from their vehicle.

By the time Johnson arrived, the two suspects were attempting to leave the shopping center. He pulled their car over.

The police chief said the suspects were visibly nervous as he interviewed them at their car. The driver, later identified as Hall, had a suspended license. He allegedly notified Johnson he was carrying a pistol inside the vehicle.

According to Johnson, Hall allegedly tried to dispose of a plastic bag filled with more than 14 grams of crystal methamphetamine while they were talking by dropping it out of the vehicle’s window.

“It was the biggest chunk of crystal meth I’d ever seen,” Johnson said.

A search of the passenger, identified as Daniel, allegedly uncovered an additional three grams of crystal meth.

Both men were arrested. The narcotics, gun and $400 in cash were seized.

Johnson said neither suspect knew the driver they were reportedly harassing, nor did they seem to have a motive for following her.

Both suspects were issued $5,000 bonds by Itawamba County Justice Court Judge John Bishop. They are currently being held in Itawamba County Jail.

Fulton police were assisted by officers with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit.

