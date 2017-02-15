Tremont sweeps Mantachie in intra-county matchup

By SCOTTY NICHOLS

Sports Editor

TREMONT – With the regular season winding down and division

tournaments on the horizon, a pair of Itawamba county schools got together and locked horns in a warm-up for the postseason.

After the Mantachie Mustangs and Lady Mustangs swept the earlier series, back in mid-December on their home floor, the Tremont Eagles and Lady Eagles had revenge on their minds and planned on evening the season series.

In their earlier matchup this season, the Lady Mustangs came away with a three-point, 56-53, win in a thriller.

The Lady Eagles seemed determined to not suffer the same fate as before, fresh out of the gates.

Tremont stormed out to a 15-9 lead after one quarter, behind seven points from senior guard Victoria Ladewig and five from senior forward Taylor Lentz.

Mantachie fought to hang around, getting good offensive production from McKinley Montgomery and rebounding by Allie DuBose.

While Montgomery carried the load for the Lady Mustangs, finishing with a game-high 32 points, no one else on the Mantachie squad could score more than seven points in the game.

Meanwhile, the Lady Eagles got steady output from Lentz, who scored a team-high 22 points, and 10 points from Kaitlin Aters.

Katie Graham finished the night with eight points for Tremont, while Haley Robinson and Ladewig pitched in seven points apiece.

Montgomery sank four three-pointers in her big offensive night but seven points from DuBose was the next-closest output of Lady Mustang players, and it wasn’t enough to keep pace with the Lady Eagles on their senior night.

The Lady Eagles managed to pull away in the second half and claim a 57-48 win.

(B) Tremont 67, Mantachie 60

In boys’ action, it seemed as if the Eagles were going to have a cakewalk in the early going.

The Mustangs could only muster two points in the first eight minutes of play -a free throw apiece from Jaren Johnson and Lane Young- allowing Tremont to jump out to a 12-2 lead.

Mantachie had a much more productive second quarter. Unfortunately, for them, so did the host Eagles.

At the break, Tremont led 32-18.

Mantachie would roar back in the third quarter, when Johnson scored 16 of his game-high 29 points to pull the Mustangs to within 51-42.

Mantachie cut the deficit to just two, at one point in the fourth quarter, but a series of turnovers led to Tremont jumping back in the driver’s seat.

The Eagles managed to sink free throws down the stretch and hold on to a seven-point victory, despite a furious rally from the Mustangs.

Johnson finished with 29 points to lead the Mustangs, while John Curtis Devaughn contributed 12 and Jake Wiygul added 10.

Brady Underwood led the Eagles with 13 points, followed by Duane Hughes, Zack Sheffield, and Hunter Spearman, who pitched in 12 points each.

scotty.nichols@journalinc.com

Twitter: @ScotNic24