Crossroads turns to churches, civic clubs for next phase of construction

By ADAM ARMOUR

News Coordinator

Representatives of Crossroads Ranch are looking to local church, civic and business leaders to help with the next phase of construction for the future community for developmentally disabled adults.

Last week, officials with the Christian-based nonprofit hosted a brief “state of the union” meeting in hopes of drumming up both financial and physical support for the construction of the 5,042 square-foot lodge, which will act as the heart of the community.

More than 30 people attended the event, held in the small dining area of the ranch’s lone completed building, the Skills Depot. Susan Sheffield, head of outreach and fundraising for the organization, said the progress Crossroads has seen over the past year has been because of faith. In addition to the opening of the Skills Depot, the group held a lucrative fundraiser, netting more than $78,000.

In total, the organization has raised more than $100,000. That money will be siphoned into the construction costs for the lodge.

But without community support through donated materials and labor, Crossroads’ organizers know that money won’t go far.

“Renae and I are very much aware that we can’t build anything ourselves,” Sheffield said, nodding toward Crossroads Ranch founder Renae Bennett. “We’re giving you information. Take it back to your churches; take it back to your civic organizations; get the word out.”

Sheffield said they will need donations of money, materials and time to finish the lodge. Once completed, it will be a place for Crossroads residents to gather, relax, hold church services and host guests. It will feature large dining and living areas, a safe room, classroom, recreational and exercise rooms and multiple porches.

Although Sheffield kicked off the meeting, it was Steve Tybor, President of Tupelo-based homebuilding nonprofit Eight Days of Hope that spoke longest. Although Tybor’s group won’t actually build any part of the lodge, they’re consulting, overseeing the project and lending their expertise in getting donated labor and materials and, as Tybor put it, “helping develop the timeline.” After all, they know a thing or two about building structures on donations and love.

Like Sheffield, Tybor called for those in attendance to turn to their churches, families, businesses and civic organizations to help the nonprofit build the lodge.

“We’re going to need your influence to get this project done,” Tybor said. “Please find a way to get your family, your business, or your church involved … Get your church involved; make this a part of your mission project for 2017.

“The more we can do for free … the further we can get in this project,” he said.

Tybor said they’ll send out regular emails with monthly schedules of construction. That way, people can volunteer for whatever parts of the project they like.

The size and scope of the project means there will numerous opportunities to get involved.

Do you know a developmentally disabled adult? Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

“This is a very big project,” he said. “You’re going to be given many opportunities to show up and use your talents.”

The goal is for work on the concrete foundation, plumbing and electrical work to be completed by the end of March.

“Hopefully by April 1, we can start putting sticks up,” Tybor said. “Once people start seeing something go up, the momentum will happen.”

Following the presentation, there was a call for questions. One of the first came from Josh Tiner, a special needs adult who will eventually be a resident of the ranch.

Tiner asked what there will be to do at the lodge.

Bennett, who up until that point had told him it will be a place to gather, eat, learn and converse.

“You’ll never be bored,” she told him, adding, “It’s for you, Josh.”

adam.armour@journalinc.com

Twitter: @admarmr