Fulton leaders consider selling land
By ADAM ARMOUR
News Coordinator
Fulton leaders are considering selling a portion of what was once Itawamba Manufacturing to a local landowner.
Last week, members of Fulton’s board of aldermen spoke with Jason Digby regarding a building he owns, which stands adjacent to the former home of Itawamba Manufacturing, now just an empty slab of concrete. Digby said he plans to repurpose the building for storage and work.
Digby said he’d like to erect a fence around the property to protect it. To do so, he’ll need to impede on the city’s property.
“I’m really hoping to make a nice place out of this,” Digby said. “I would love to put up a security fence. First of all, for safety and liability purposes, and also to protect what’s in the building when we have stuff in there.”
City officials seemed willing to work with Digby, but first needed to decide the best way to proceed. According to their attorney, Chip Mills, there are several options. An easement might work, but wouldn’t necessarily be the best option. Mills said granting permission to use the land might not legally allow Digby to place a fence on it, defeating the purpose.
The other option, and the one Mills recommended, would be to outright sell the land to Digby. The board seemed to favor this choice. Fulton Mayor Lynette Weatherford commented that the property doesn’t really serve any of the city’s purposes.
“I don’t have a problem selling it to him,” said alderman Joey Steele. “Let’s get it started.”
Digby said he’d be willing — would prefer, actually — to purchase the entire parking lot from the city.
The parking lot, which lies between his building and the street, is around 3/10 of an acre.
Although the board seemed to uniformly favor selling Digby the land, this process will take some time. In order to sell the land, the city will first have to have it appraised.
Digby said he wasn’t in a rush to build his fence. The board voted to continue the item, allowing time to move forward with the process of selling the land to Digby.
adam.armour@journalinc.com
Twitter: @admarmr
- Joshua Ballard: OMG I love it. Why did you get called fake? You re...
- Perry Newton: I'm glad to see it happen! Would like to play mus...
- Gordie Macivor: Goodness Gracious!!I hope the 2 people that voted ...
- UNKNOWN: It was helpful really it was i was joking...
- UNKNOWN: like it good job...