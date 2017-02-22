Itawamba AHS’s ‘King’ of athletics

By SCOTTY NICHOLS

Sports Editor

Any coach would be thrilled to have a 6’5″, 190-pound athlete on

their roster.

At Itawamba AHS, Austin King has thrilled coaches in three different sports, as he has excelled in football, basketball and baseball for four seasons each.

King, who starred at defensive back and wide receiver on the football team until Vijay Miller’s graduation last year, caught several teams by surprise early on.

It isn’t very often that a senior comes in to start his first full season at a position as important as quarterback, but King was all too familiar with the position.

While other coaches probably didn’t bat an eye, IAHS head coach Clint Hoots stated numerous times that King would’ve been a three-to-four year starter at any other program, and he just happened to have a really good one in front of him in Miller, who is currently a quarterback at East Mississippi Community College.

King had played other positions for three seasons, but he had been groomed as a quarterback every single day in practice during his high school tenure. He was just waiting on his moment to shine.

And shine he did, as he led the Indians to an 8-3 overall record and a playoff appearance, while putting up some pretty lofty statistics in the process.

King completed more than 50-percent of his pass attempts for over 2,000 yards and 20 touchdowns, while rushing for more than 700 yards with four more touchdowns.

After that, King came in and helped lead the IAHS basketball team, under first-year head coach Darryl Wilson, to one of the most successful regular seasons in recent program history.

“It’s disappointing, because I feel like we could’ve gone farther in both football and basketball,” said King.

“Now I’m down to my last athletic season here, and I feel like we can do something special on the baseball field,” he added.

Aside from being a standout quarterback and a two-way star who averaged nearly a double-double per game on the hardwood, King is also a top-notch pitcher who swings a pretty mean bat, as well.

King is very long and lanky, and slings a fastball that flirts with 90 miles per hour.

He struck out 21 batters in just 20 innings of work last season, and held opponent batting averages to just .267 -as the number four starter in the Indians’ rotation.

This season, King projects to be the top option on the mound for coach Steve Kerr’s squad.

“I love getting the ball in big situations,” said King. “I enjoy the pressure. A lot of guys can’t take it, but I like it.”

King also sported a .338 batting average with 15 runs scored, 12 RBI and 8 doubles last season, and emerged as a clutch hitter in the mid-to-latter part of the season.

“I’m confident this season,” said King. “We have nine guys returning this season, and experience goes a long way in varsity sports. We’re looking to take it a notch higher.”

Whatever the season holds, the IAHS Indians have a solid starting pitcher, shortstop and clutch hitter on their side.

scotty.nichols@journalinc.com

Twitter: @ScotNic24