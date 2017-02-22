Lady Eagles capture division 4-1A tournament title

By SCOTTY NICHOLS

Sports Editor

VARDAMAN – The Tremont Lady Eagles have had a magnificent

basketball season.

That season was highlighted with a division 4-1A tournament championship last Friday night, after cutting through division foes like a hot knife through butter.

The championship didn’t come without adversity, however.

The Lady Eagles, whose closest division competition had been a 19-point, 48-29, victory over Smithville back on January 10, got all they wanted from the Houlka Lady Wildcats in the title game.

Tremont had made light work of Houlka during the regular season, with an effortless 57-33 win just a month ago, but the Lady Wildcats were determined to avenge the loss and spoil the Lady Eagles’ successful season.

Tremont trailed most of the game, but battled back to take a lead late and hold on for a slim 35-33 victory and cap off their undefeated slate of division play for the 2016-2017 season.

In the championship game, Haley Robinson led the way with 12 points.

Before the Lady Eagles could reach the title game, they had to get through Hamilton, a team they had decimated earlier in the season.

In a repeat performance, Tremont breezed to a 58-35 victory over the Lady Lions.

Victoria Ladewig topped all scorers with 16 points, followed by Robinson and Katie Graham with 10 points apiece.

The Lady Eagles hosted the West Union Lady Eagles in round one of the class 1A playoffs on Monday night. Be sure to check out the March 1 edition of the Times for a full recap.

In boys’ action, the Eagles saw their season end after a 57-43 loss to the Coffeeville Pirates.

A slow first quarter proved detrimental to Tremont’s night, and they couldn’t overcome it before falling by a 14-point margin.

Zack Sheffield led the way with 18 points in his final game as an Eagle, followed by Logan South with 10 points.

scotty.nichols@journalinc.com

Twitter: @ScotNic24