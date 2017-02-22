Lady Indians push through to north 4A playoffs

By SCOTTY NICHOLS

Sports Editor

FULTON – The Itawamba AHS Lady Indians have come a long

way this season.

They lost their two leading scorers from last season to graduation, and entered this season with only one senior on the roster.

The one senior was fighting through knee injuries and, to add to the mix, the Lady Indians were welcoming Darryl Wilson to his first season as head coach in Fulton.

From a season that began with the Lady Indians dropping intra-county matchups to both Tremont and Mantachie, IAHS fought through the early season struggles to become a formidable opponent for anyone, and even knocked off rival Pontotoc to hand the Lady Warriors their only loss inside division 1-4A play this season.

The Lady Indians met up with the Tishomingo County Lady Braves in round one of the division tournament at the Davis Event Center on the campus of ICC, and managed to knock them off for the third time this season.

The Lady Indians had taken a convincing 53-35 win over the Lady Braves at home in early January, before escaping Iuka with a narrow 41-39 victory on their return trip.

IAHS picked up a 10-point, 71-61, win in the two teams’ third matchup of the season, behind 22 points from Elisabeth Cleveland.

Cleveland helped carry the load for IAHS during the entire tournament, averaging more than 15 points per game in their three contests, and helped push the Lady Indians into the north 4A playoffs with a 15-point performance against 2016 division tournament champion Corinth.

Alondra Gordon chipped in 16 points in the win over Tishomingo County, while Jade Parker added 11.

IAHS was knocked out of contention for the tournament championship with a low-scoring 38-33 loss to rival Pontotoc in round two, but bounced back for a gritty, 47-43 win over Corinth in a “win or go home” situation.

Cleveland led IAHS with 15 points in the win over the Lady Warriors, and was followed closely by Parker’s 13.

In boys’ action, the Indians were stifled in the opening round by a Tishomingo County team that they swept during the regular season.

IAHS had no answer for Braves’ senior forward Caleb McCalmon, who finished with a game-high 32 points, and fell 62-54.

Senior Austin King led the way for the Indians with 18 points in his final high school game.

scotty.nichols@journalinc.com

Twitter: @ScotNic24