Mantachie aldermen pass multiple health-related ordinances

By ADAM ARMOUR

News Coordinator

Mantachie officials passed a handful of ordinances meant to make the town a little bit healthier and possibly snag some extra income.

Itawamba County Development Council Executive Director Vaunita Martin appeared before the town’s board of aldermen last week to pitch several wellness ordinances, necessary steps, she said, in the town’s quest to procure a Healthy Hometown Award through Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi.

The grant, awarded to four municipalities each year, is worth $25,000.

The town deemed the state’s healthiest of the year receives a $50,000 grant.

Eligibility for the award is based largely on a town’s efforts to be healthy and requires some baseline regulations.

The ordinances passed by town officials last week varied in scope and scale, but most don’t require any significant or immediate changes to the town’s current regulations.

The most immediately significant of the new regulations adopted by the board is a wellness policy for the town’s full-time employees. Among some verbiage that dictates a commitment by town leaders to keep their employees’ health and general well-being at the forefront of their minds, the rule officially encourages town employees to take 30 minute breaks for exercise at least twice a week.

“It stipulates that you care about your employees and care about their well-being,” Martin explained. Along those lines, she suggested the board start some kind of wellness program — say a weight loss contest among town employees — to help bolster their chances of receiving the grant.

As part of the wellness policy, the town also agreed to create the Mantachie Wellness Committee, defined in the ordinance as “a group of volunteers who are interested in and committed to enhancing the health and wellbeing of employees and the community.”

This group is, in part, tasked with assessing the health and wellbeing of the town’s employees and developing “wellness initiatives” to help them live healthier, less stressful lives. Members of the group will mostly mirror those currently serving on the town’s Mantachie Fest Committee.

Another rule passed by the board requires children aged up to 16 years to wear helmets when riding bicycles, skateboards, Ripstiks, hover boards, unicycles and the like. Although the ordinance Martin initially pitched included a potential fine of up to $100 for violators, the board requested this bit be removed before passing the ordinance.

Mayor Jeff Butler offered his personal testament to the value of wearing helmets. He said he once wrecked while riding a motorcycle; if not for his helmet, he would have cracked his skull.

“If it were to save one life, it would be worth it,” Butler said. “ I know from personal experience that a helmet can save your life.”

Finally, the board voted to adopt a sidewalk policy, which loosely commits the town to create sidewalks as it builds or resurfaces its roads.

Although the rule claims that new roads must include a four-foot wide paved shoulder for pedestrian or bicycle traffic, it also allows the board to forgo this addition if the cost is too high, topography too unaccommodating or population not dense enough to warrant it.

Even as she proposed this policy, Martin acknowledged it was unlikely that Mantachie would be constructing any sidewalks in the immediate future. But the rule does lay groundwork for future projects.

“You’re really not committing to anything,” she said, adding that the rule is more about promising to study and consider the construction of sidewalks more so than actually building them.

Martin did suggest, however, that the board consider including sidewalks or bike lanes during the construction of future subdivisions.

The board seemed to favor the idea.

“It would be an added value and make the town look better,” Butler said.

All three of the ordinances passed unanimously.

adam.armour@journalinc.com

Twitter: @admarmr