Mantachie ball field named in memory of young ballplayer

By ADAM ARMOUR

News Coordinator

One of Mantachie’s ball fields will be named in honor of a young ballplayer who died last year.

The field, which is located near the town’s tennis courts and is the larger of the two in Mantachie’s park, will be renamed in memory of Carter Lemons, who died in 2016 at the age of 11.

The town board voted in favor of naming the field for Carter last week.

The field currently has no name.

The field’s exact name is still up in the air. The board discussed several possible names, including Carter Field and CSL Field. Although aldermen favored the former, the ultimately left it to Carter’s father, Jason Lemons, to decide on the final name.

Lemons later confirmed to The Times that Carter Field had been selected as the final name.

It was Lemons who proposed naming the field after his son. He told the board that the field has personal significance to him. Lemons used to spend weekdays with his son in the town park, playing baseball in that very field.

“Every day, I had the privilege of spending an hour with my son at that park,” he said.

Lemons read aloud from a letter he’d written to the board, in which he described the importance of that particular ball field to both him and his son. Carter played many games on that field, he said, including his last.

“For this to be done in Carter’s name would mean so much to us,” he said.

In addition to his request of having the field named in memory of his son, Lemons volunteered to help upkeep the field, offering to mow, paint and clean anything within the field’s parameters. He said it would be an honor to care for the field.

“For years to come, I can see myself being grateful for this opportunity to spend time maintaining a piece of the park that holds so many memories of my son, Carter,” he said.

He also offered to make a donation to the town to help fund the park director’s salary.

The board expressed gratitude for Lemons’ generosity and agreed that naming the field in memory of his son would be fitting.

“I think it’s a good idea,” said Mayor Jeff Butler. “We appreciate your thoughtfulness and your willingness to help the town out.”

Alderman Amanda Bryant commented that it would be good to have someone maintaining the field who is personally invested in it.

In addition to naming the field for Carter, the board agreed to place a 4×8 sign with the name of the field, whatever it will be, somewhere on the main fence. Lemons offered to pay for this as well.

The board agreed to discuss and decide the sign’s placement at a later date.

“I’d like a place where it would be seen,” the mayor said.

