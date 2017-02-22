Mantachie officials halve furniture road speed

By ADAM ARMOUR

News Coordinator

It may only be a short trip to get from one end of Mantachie’s Devaughn Road to the other, but it’s about to take twice as long.

Last week, the town’s board of aldermen voted to cut the road’s speed in half, from 30 to 15 miles per hour, in an attempt to curb near-constant reports of speeding.

The issue was brought before the board by Mantachie Police Chief Mark Roberts. Roberts said he frequently has to post patrolmen on the road due to complaints by residents.

“The main complaint [from residents of Devaughn Road] is about speed,” the police chief told the board.

The road, which by Roberts’ estimates is less than a quarter-mile long, connects Highway 371 to the Jackson Furniture plant. Each day, it’s traveled by dozens of employees’ and company vehicles.

Even if a vehicle were traveling the posted speed limit, Roberts said he believes it would be going too fast to be safe on a road littered with residences, including an apartment complex.

“If you’re driving a loaded truck, it takes time to stop,” he said.

The road also snakes sharply at one point.

“You can’t take that curve at 30 [miles per hour],” Roberts told the board.

Although changing the posted speed limit won’t stop drivers from speeding, Roberts said he believes it might encourage people to use a little more caution..

“Reducing the speed may help some,” Roberts said.

Roberts suggested the road’s posted speed limit be reduced to 15-20 miles per hour. The board went with the former.

Before the new speed limit can take effect, the board will need to order and post new signs. Board attorney Chip Mills also advised the board to notify 2nd District Supervisor Ike Johnson of the change, since the county manages the road.

