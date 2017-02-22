Mantachie squads bow out in round one of division tournament

By SAM FARRIS

MANTACHIE – Robert Frost once wrote a poem entitled

“Nothing Gold Can Stay.” Tuesday night in Mantachie the blue and gold basket-ballers realized their season could stay no longer, as both teams fell in the first round of their divisional tournament.

The Lady Mustangs, through hearty play, were able to obtain the five seed in their very contentious district and matched up with the four-seeded Baldwyn Lady Bearcats.

Baldwyn’s ladies base their game off of being faster than the opponent, and they sped out to an early lead on Mantachie who struggled to push the ball past the scrappy Bearcat guards.

Jamie Walters’ girls played tough defense on the more experienced Baldwyn team, allowing only 23 points at halftime, but the offense just could not ignite for the Lady Mustangs who mustered only 14 at the break.

McKinley Montgomery managed seven of her team-high 12 points in the third quarter to inch the Lady Mustangs back to within single digits, but Baldwyn had a freshman phenom of their own in I’Yana Regan who scored a game high 32 to put keep the Cats out front of the Stangs.

A 25-point fourth quarter by Baldwyn put the game and the season on ice for the Lady Mustangs.

Lone Senior Allie DuBose was treated to a standing ovation from her teammates and a resounding round of applause from the crowd as she exited the court for the final time with two minutes to play.

The boys of blue and gold suffered a similarly unfortunate fate after enduring a stretch of loss so significant over the past month that any time would struggle to compete much less a youthful and building Mantachie club.

The Mustangs started the season with eight players in their main varsity rotation. By Tuesday night four of those, including three starters were inactive, requiring still-developing players to fill the void.

The younger Stangs, though full of promise for the future, were just not capable of holding off the second most efficient offense in 2A North, the Ingomar Falcons, who were led by 30 point-per-game scorer Kelton Hall.

Mantachie managed 37 points total for the game Tuesday and sophomore A.J. Jones, making only his second start of the year, led the team with 12. Meanwhile, the Falcons had four starters in double-figures.

On a positive note, the Mustangs did hold Hall to postseason low 20 points, despite the 68-37 loss.

Moving into next season the Mustangs will be without several key players from this season, including leading scorers Jaren Johnson and Trevor Herring, who each have given many teams fits from the three point range this season.

So the Mantachie basketball season has drawn to a close and the corral shifts from game mode to practice mode as the players and coaches immediately start looking to next season.

As for this year’s departing seniors, a great deal of gratitude and respect are due for the work, effort, and heart they have all given during their time as Mustang basketballers.

