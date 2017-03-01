County employees get new insurance

By ADAM ARMOUR

News Coordinator

After several months of discussion, supervisors have settled on a new insurance plan for county employees.

Last week, the board voted to purchase a health insurance plan from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi, replacing its current plan under United Healthcare.

The change is expected to save the county money, between $30 and $40 per employee.

Approximately 80 employees receive health care benefits through the county-sponsored health care program.

The decision to make the change didn’t come without some debate. In early February, the board accepted proposed rates from their current insurance representative, Glyn Hughes with Hughes & Associates Insurance Agency, which manages Itawamba County’s various insurance policies , and Pontotoc-based representative Bryan Warren.

Warren’s rates, for plans he said were comparable to Hughes’, were slightly cheaper. When Hughes returned before the board last week, he disputed that claim, arguing that Warren’s rates were cheaper because the plan he presented had fewer benefits.

Hughes presented the board with a second proposed set of rates that he claimed matched Warren’s. His rates, he said, came out on top.

“All things are equal now, and my numbers are lower,” Hughes said.

Warren was not present to rebut this, which became a point of contention for board president Charles Horn. Repeatedly, Horn argued that Warren should be present to make a counteroffer, or at the very least defend himself.

“You need competition,” Horn said.

But the rest of the board seemed to disagree, arguing that the Fulton-based Hughes is a local representative, and if his rates were cheaper, there was no point in bringing Warren back before the board.

Horn stuck to his convictions, however, arguing that he’d vote against making the change until Warren was present.

“I’d like to hear it from him,” Horn said. “I want his side of that. That’s why I want him here.”

In the end however, Horn didn’t vote against the motion to accept Hughes’ bids. He abstained from voting altogether.

The rest of the board voted in favor of the change.

Before Hughes left, Horn thanked him for “all his hard work.”

The need to switch insurance companies is the result of an ongoing spat between North Mississippi Healthcare Services and United Healthcare over thousands of potentially unpaid claims. In December, Hughes appeared before the board to explain how the kerfuffle could leave county employees out of network for North Mississippi Medical Center hospitals and clinics.

Even with the cheaper rates offered by Blue Cross Blue Shield, the board was initially reluctant to switch providers, a process that can be aggravating and tedious for county employees.

The county has been through that process before. Recently, in fact. In 2015, the board voted to switch from Blue Cross to United Healthcare due to the latter’s better prices for comparable coverage.

