Farm-to-school advocate calls for support from local farmers
By ADAM ARMOUR
News Coordinator
A local farmer is encouraging other area producers to attend an upcoming school board meeting in support of a farm-to-school program.
Peaceful Valley’s James Keller said he hopes to see numerous local farmers attend Monday night’s regular meeting of the Itawamba County School Board in an effort to show its members that adopting a farm-to-school program, which provides area students with locally-grown foods, would be supported by the local agricultural community.
“We need our local farmers to support the farm to school program,” Keller said. “Every producer in Itawamba County who’s interested in selling to the schools should attend this meeting.”
The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. inside the board room at the school district’s main office in Fulton.
The call for the show of support is a two-way street: To show farmers that the school board is seriously considering purchasing food from them, and to show the school board that local farmers are interested in providing food for area students.
“The school board will know who they’re dealing with,” Keller said. “They need to see they have the support.”
Keller began pressing the school board to consider purchasing its fruits and vegetables from local farmers in November, touting the benefits to both the local agricultural industry and area children. He argues that locally grown foods tend to be safer, since the conditions in which the food is grown is known.
Keller’s proposal doesn’t come from left field. According to the nonprofit advocacy group The National Farm to School Network, three Mississippi school districts currently serve homegrown foods: Oxford, Mound Bayou and Coahoma. The U.S. Department of Agriculture does have grants available to help schools fund farm to school programs, if they seek them out.
Although the board has repeatedly expressed interest in Keller’s proposal, they have some serious concerns about the liability of serving locally grown food and the ability of local producers to provide enough of it.
Still, Keller said he’s pleased the conversation has gone on as long as it has.
“I’m satisfied with the reception I’ve gotten so far,” he said.
Keller said he doesn’t know if the program will ever get off the ground, but he’s pleased with how it’s gone so far. If local farmers show up to the school board meeting in big numbers, his seed of an idea may just take root and grow.
adam.armour@journalinc.com
Twitter: @admarmr
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Adam ArmourAdam Armour has been writing and taking photographs for "The Itawamba County Times" since 2005. His words and pictures have earned 18 Mississippi Press Association Awards, including several "Best of" category recognitions. He has written and independently published one novel and is currently working on a second.
Search
Subscribe to Blog via Email
Archives
- Question of the Week – February 22 February 27, 2017
- More fire departments may see rating drops March 1, 2017
- Qualifying ends Friday March 1, 2017
- County employees get new insurance March 1, 2017
- Traffic stop nets drug, weapon bust March 1, 2017
- Three Rivers continues focus on port, rail, industrial growth March 1, 2017
- More fire departments may see rating drops March 1, 2017
- Qualifying ends Friday March 1, 2017
- County employees get new insurance March 1, 2017
- Traffic stop nets drug, weapon bust March 1, 2017
- Becky Threlkeld: I think this is a beautiful idea! What a precious ...
- Joshua Ballard: OMG I love it. Why did you get called fake? You re...
- Perry Newton: I'm glad to see it happen! Would like to play mus...
- Gordie Macivor: Goodness Gracious!!I hope the 2 people that voted ...
- UNKNOWN: It was helpful really it was i was joking...