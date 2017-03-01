Farm-to-school advocate calls for support from local farmers

By ADAM ARMOUR

News Coordinator

A local farmer is encouraging other area producers to attend an upcoming school board meeting in support of a farm-to-school program.

Peaceful Valley’s James Keller said he hopes to see numerous local farmers attend Monday night’s regular meeting of the Itawamba County School Board in an effort to show its members that adopting a farm-to-school program, which provides area students with locally-grown foods, would be supported by the local agricultural community.

“We need our local farmers to support the farm to school program,” Keller said. “Every producer in Itawamba County who’s interested in selling to the schools should attend this meeting.”

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. inside the board room at the school district’s main office in Fulton.

The call for the show of support is a two-way street: To show farmers that the school board is seriously considering purchasing food from them, and to show the school board that local farmers are interested in providing food for area students.

“The school board will know who they’re dealing with,” Keller said. “They need to see they have the support.”

Keller began pressing the school board to consider purchasing its fruits and vegetables from local farmers in November, touting the benefits to both the local agricultural industry and area children. He argues that locally grown foods tend to be safer, since the conditions in which the food is grown is known.

Keller’s proposal doesn’t come from left field. According to the nonprofit advocacy group The National Farm to School Network, three Mississippi school districts currently serve homegrown foods: Oxford, Mound Bayou and Coahoma. The U.S. Department of Agriculture does have grants available to help schools fund farm to school programs, if they seek them out.

Although the board has repeatedly expressed interest in Keller’s proposal, they have some serious concerns about the liability of serving locally grown food and the ability of local producers to provide enough of it.

Still, Keller said he’s pleased the conversation has gone on as long as it has.

“I’m satisfied with the reception I’ve gotten so far,” he said.

Keller said he doesn’t know if the program will ever get off the ground, but he’s pleased with how it’s gone so far. If local farmers show up to the school board meeting in big numbers, his seed of an idea may just take root and grow.

