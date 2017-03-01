More fire departments may see rating drops

By ADAM ARMOUR

A flub in last fall’s state-issued ratings of local fire departments will have a positive outcome for residents in several parts of Itawamba County.

Early last week, the county’s fire coordinator Patrick Homan appeared before the board of supervisors to update them on the ratings for the county’s 12 fire departments. Two more departments are likely to see decreases in their ratings after a recalculation of scores for those departments.

According to Homan, Ryan’s Well Fire Department will drop from a Class 9 to a Class 8, and Northeast Fire Department will drop from a Class 8 to a Class 7.

On Friday, Homan received notification from the Mississippi State Ratings Bureau that the new ratings had been certified.

With the new ratings, a total of four local fire departments have seen improvements in their ratings during this evaluation cycle. In November, both Tilden-New Salem and the Greater Fulton Fire departments saw their ratings drop following the evaluations.

According to Homan, the changes in the departments’ ratings are due to a mistake with the initial scoring of the evaluations.

“There were some problems with the equations. They weren’t adding up,” Homan told the board.

The ratings are based on evaluations by the Mississippi State Ratings Bureau and impact the insurance rates of residents covered by a given department. Some of the criteria on which ratings are based are within a department’s control — manpower, quality of equipment, the number and types of vehicles available to the department. Other considerations, however, such as the number of 911 operators on duty at any given time and the type of water lines running through the coverage area, stretch beyond a department’s means to change.

Decreases in ratings reflect positive changes within the department and their ability to respond to emergencies. Ratings are determined using a laundry list of criteria, with points assigned by the inspector. The more points a department receives, the better its rating.

Improved ratings carry potentially significant discounts to the home insurance of the residents covered by those departments. A drop from a Class 9 to a Class 8 carries a potential savings of 20 percent; a drop from a Class 8 to a Class 7 nets a smaller, five percent savings on insurance rates.

Homan said the ratings bureau skipped a category when calculating the final scores, resulting in a lower total score for several county fire departments.

He said some other departments are on the edge of dropping to lower ratings, too.

“We’re going to look at some things we can do to get [them] to drop as well,” he said.

