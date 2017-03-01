Lady Eagles come up just short of Jackson

By SCOTTY NICHOLS

Sports Editor

TREMONT – The Tremont Lady Eagles have enjoyed an

extremely successful 2016-2017 season under first-year head coach Anna Porter.

The Lady Eagles sliced and diced their way through division 4-1A competition in the regular season, finishing that slate unscathed, but then had to dig a little deeper to cap off its first division tournament championship with a slim victory over Houlka in the title game at Vardaman.

They then were matched up with West Union in round one of the playoffs and held on for a 69-64 win last Monday night, following a late rally by the visiting Lady Eagles, to press on into the second round of the class 1A playoffs.

Tremont opened up a 45-33 lead after three quarters, after clinging to a slim 29-28 advantage at the halftime break, thanks to eight points by Taylor Lentz, to lead a 16-point offensive charge, and some smothering defense to hold West Union to just five points in the period.

Tremont had its best offensive quarter in the final quarter.

However, things got a bit shaky when West Union erupted for 31 points in the final eight minutes, to cut deeply into the Tremont lead and cause the Lady Eagle faithful to become a bit uneasy.

Leading just 66-63 with under a minute to play, Lentz sank a free throw to put her team up by two possessions, but Tremont immediately sent West Union’s Anna Grubbs to the free throw line on the other end.

Grubbs hit her first free throw to cut the lead back to one possession, 67-64, but her second attempt deflected hard off the side of the rim, high, toward the home stands.

It appeared to come down in an area that, typically, results in an offensive rebound, but Lentz came flying in from the opposite block to secure the defensive board.

Lentz kicked the ball out to Kailee Rogers, who was fouled and sent to the line for two free throws.

Rogers calmly sank both attempts to put the Lady Eagles up 69-64, which proved to be the final score.

Lentz, one of three Tremont seniors, willed her squad to the win with a team-high 21 points, including 13 in the second half.

More importantly, she fought to come down with a rebound that proved to be pivotal in securing the victory for her team.

“That was just a senior fighting to keep her season alive,” said Porter after the game. “Taylor played phenomenally tonight, but that rebound was the biggest play she made all night. You don’t see players go that far for a rebound on a free throw attempt.”

Kaitlin Aters pitched in 14 points and Tiffany Lentz added 11 in the victory, while West Union’s Kylie Massengill scored a game-high 29 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter alone, to pace her team.

1A Playoffs, Round 2 – (G) Shaw 56, Tremont 47

Following the gritty win over West Union, the Lady Eagles stayed home to host the Shaw Lady Hawks with a ticket to the Big House in Jackson on the line.

Tremont displayed another tough effort, but the Lady Hawks held a huge rebounding advantage that proved to be detrimental to the Lady Eagle cause.

Shaw got second, third, and even fourth-chance shot opportunities on the offensive end, and it helped them maintain a lead over Tremont for the duration of the game.

Tremont junior point guard Katie Graham kept her team in the game with a great offensive night, scoring 22 points, but didn’t get much help as no other Lady Eagle eclipsed six points.

The quickness of the Lady Hawks, as well as their dominance on the offensive glass, gave them an advantage that Tremont simply couldn’t match.

Point guard Tonana Smith matched Graham with a 22-point performance, but the Lady Hawks also got 18 points from post player Raven James, with most coming from putback opportunities.

Tremont trailed for almost the entirety of the night, but managed to cut the Shaw lead to just two points with less than three minutes to play, before another surge put the Lady Hawks firmly back into control and hold on for the win.

“These girls have nothing to hang their heads about,” said Porter.

“It was a great effort tonight, and they’ve definitely help put Tremont Lady Eagle basketball back on the map.”

scotty.nichols@journalinc.com

Twitter: @ScotNic24