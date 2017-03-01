Lady Indians season ends in round two of 4A playoffs

By SCOTTY NICHOLS

Sports Editor

OXFORD – To be candid, not many people outside of Fulton

really expected much from the 2016-2017 Itawamba AHS Lady Indian basketball team.

Their leading scorers from last two seasons, Tori Mallory and Constance Dunn, accounted for more than 75-percent of the Lady Indians’ offensive production and they have sported a Delta State and ICC uniform, respectively, this season.

Not to mention, the Lady Indians only returned one senior and just three players with meaningful varsity experience.

The IAHS girls were supposed to take lump after lump this season, and they did early on.

But then, all of a sudden, they started delivering a few lumps of their own.

The Lady Indians came into their own, midway through the season, and began showing major signs of improvement under first-year head coach Darryl Wilson.

Junior point guard Alondra “Pooh” Gordon shouldered most of the scoring load early on in the season, while lone senior and leading returning scorer Elisabeth Cleveland rehabbed a knee injury to get ready for a comeback.

Amber Kelton developed into a solid shooter from behind the three-point line. Jade Parker turned her game up a notch on both ends of the floor. Jada Ashby became a feared slasher who could finish at the rim and knock down free throws when she was fouled. Everyone upped their game to help out Gordon, who, even with her undersized frame, seemed to be doing it all early in the season.

Then the team’s leading rebounder, Maddie Johnson, got healthy to add to the team’s overall improvement.

Then, finally, Cleveland made her season debut and developed into the scoring threat she was expected to be.

When all the pieces finally came together, the Lady Indians began to make some noise. They won games that they weren’t really supposed to, and it just kept snowballing.

IAHS handed Pontotoc their only loss inside division 1-4A play this year, and came up just a few points shy of knocking them out of the championship game in the division tournament a couple of weeks ago.

The Lady Indians extended their season by winning the 1-4A tournament consolation game against Corinth, but assured that they would have to travel a difficult path in order to reach Jackson, a place where they left with the class 4A state championship just three seasons ago.

In round one last Monday, the Lady Indians traveled to the Mississippi Delta to take on the Cleveland Lady Wildcats.

In a game that featured very little offense and a whole lot of defense, IAHS held on to reach round two of the playoffs with a hard-fought, gutsy 31-29 win on the road in overtime.

In round two, the Lady Indians found themselves matched up with a class 4A juggernaut in the form of the Lafayette Lady Commodores.

The Lady Dores featured standout guard Shaniyah Buford and a plethora of size, which helped dominate the boards and assure that the Lady Indians would not be making a trip south for the state tournament quarterfinals.

Buford led the way, with 18 points, for Lafayette, and the Lady Commodores smothered IAHS with relentless defense, only allowing 7 points to the Lady Indians through the first half.

With a commanding 32-7 halftime lead, Lafayette was matched, in terms of points, in the second half, but the overwhelming first half was too much for IAHS to overcome, as they fell 50-25.

Cleveland scored all but 10 of her team’s points in her final prep game of her career, scoring 15 points to lead the way in the loss.

While the departing Cleveland will be a difficult piece to replace, the future looks bright for Wilson’s otherwise youthful squad

scotty.nichols@journalinc.com

Twitter: @ScotNic24