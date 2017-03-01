Lady Mustangs top Lady Indians in fastpitch opener

By SCOTTY NICHOLS

Sports Editor

BELMONT – The Mantachie Lady Mustangs and the Itawamba AHS Lady Indians collided in the Belmont Classic last Friday night, to kick off the 2017 fastpitch campaign, and the Lady Stangs got all the offense they needed in the fourth inning.

McKinley Montgomery led off the inning with a double to left, then later scored on an error, before Emilee Clouse scored on an error after reaching on a bunt single.

Leading 2-0, Mantachie got a little insurance when Hallie Lindsey singled to right field to score Hannah Sparks, who had previously singled to shallow left-center.

Trailing 3-0 in the fifth, the Lady Indians needed some offense quickly.

Cassidy Wood walked to lead off the inning, before Riley Sheffield came in to pinch run.

Lexi Green followed with a walk before Kaylee Owens reached on a fielder’s choice to give the Lady Indians runners at the corners with one out.

Keia Standifer then singled into right field to score Sheffield, but that would be all the offense IAHS could muster, as the Lady Mustangs held on for the 3-1 win.

Lynsey Barber picked up the win on the mound for Mantachie, giving up just one run on four hits, while striking out three batters.

scotty.nichols@journalinc.com

Twitter: @ScotNic24