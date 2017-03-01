Qualifying ends Friday
By ADAM ARMOUR
News Coordinator
Qualification for this year’s municipal elections comes to a close this Friday.
Registration of the May 2 primaries for Fulton, Mantachie and Tremont will close at 5 p.m. on March 3. They opened at the beginning of January, and a drip feed of qualifiers has continued to register to run since then.
So far, Fulton candidates running as Democrats include Barry Childers for mayor; incumbent Liz Beasley for alderman at large; Shawn Green, Willie J. Holley and incumbent Hayward Wilson vying for Ward 1; incumbent Mike Nanney in Ward 2; incumbent Joey Steele in Ward 3; and Steven Steele in Ward 4.
Republican candidates include Martin Richardson for mayor; Dewayne Strickland for Ward 1; Chris Walker for Ward 2; Corey Shotts for Ward 3 and Brad Chatham for Ward 4.
In Mantachie, Democratic candidates include Matt Fennell, running for mayor; Wayne Guin, incumbent, running for Ward 3: and incumbent Wilton Cooper running for Ward 4. Republican candidates include David Turner, running for alderman at large; Cody Hoyle, running for Ward 2 alderman; and Virginia Dill, vying for the seat as Ward 3 alderman.
In Tremont’s nonpartisan race, Robert Don Whitehead, Sr. has qualified to run for mayor, and Claire Stone Northington, Holly Ford and James V. Cox have qualified to run for seats as aldermen.
Following the primary, a runoff election, should one be needed, is scheduled for May 16. The general election will be held on June 6.
Winning candidates will take office on July 3.
adam.armour@journalinc.com
Twitter: @admarmr
