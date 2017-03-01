Three Rivers continues focus on port, rail, industrial growth

By ADAM ARMOUR

Those in charge of the county’s economic development are singing a familiar song: Let’s call it, “Rails, Ports and Factories.” It’s a country song.

According to Casey Franks, Assistant Director of Industrial Development for Three Rivers Planning and Development District, few counties are able to tout having either a port or a railway, let alone both. Together, he believes they represent the county’s best opportunity for netting new industries.

“Those are major assets which we can market and pitch to folks,” he said.

It’s why work on improving those assets continues to be a priority of the private, nonprofit economic development agency, which county taxpayers have been paying to guide and oversee the county’s industrial and economic growth since 2015. It’s an investment both Three Rivers representatives and county leaders are hoping will pay dividends with future industrial development.

One of the most notable achievements last year, Franks said, was his organization’s success in acquiring nearly $500,000 in funding through the Mississippi Department of Transportation in order to have the port dredged.

Work removing sediment and other debris from approximately 20,000 cubic yards of waterway surrounding the port began late last year and is ongoing. Last week, small barges continued the dredging process, mostly removing layers of sediment, dirt and plants that have clogged the waterway.

“That was needed very, very badly,” Franks said. “The depth had gotten pretty low. Barges were getting stuck.”

It’s an expensive process that has to be completed from time-to-time.

“[Sediment] just kind of piles up in there and every once in a while you have to clean it out,” Franks said.

Additionally, Franks said they’re working with Seacor, which oversees port operations, to determine what elements of the port’s infrastructure need improving.

“They’re using that stuff day to day. We have a good relationship with them, so we rely on them to let us know what they need,” Franks said.

Work also continues on a variety of improvements to the county’s short line railway.

According to Franks, work has begun on the third and final phase in a series of upgrades to the 90-year-old Mississippian Railway, which connects Fulton and Amory. Those upgrades include refurbishments to all bridges it crosses, replacing cross ties and an increase to the rail’s weight capacity to the industry standard of 286,000 pounds.

Phase three of the project involves repairing the 10 bridges along the 25-mile long railway. Work should begin this month and, if work stays on track, wrap up by year’s end.

“It will take care of every bridge we’ve got, from end to end,” Franks said, adding that this phase of the project is one of the most costly, constituting approximately $1.2 million of the $2.6 million in state funds earmarked for the project. “It’s a big chunk of that cost, but barring routine maintenance, it’s something we’ll never have to do again.”

The railway is currently utilized regularly by three local companies, Tri-State Lumber, Mueller Brass and Ferguson Enterprises, along with a handful of out-of-county customers to unload shipments at the Itawamba County Port on a semi-regular basis. The line begins (or ends) on Spring Street in Fulton and ends on the southeast side of Amory, where it connects to the Burlington Northern Santa Fe.

Franks is also anticipating work on Mueller Brass’ $65-million expansion to make significant strides toward completion this year.

Three Rivers played a significant role in making that expansion, which company representatives say will modernize the Fulton-based facility, thanks largely to a partnership with Wells Fargo and Enhanced Community Development.

In a joint release issued in late January, the four companies announced that Mueller’s expansion would be utilizing federal and state New Market Tax Credits to fund the project.

Established in 2000, the federally-created New Markets Tax Credit Program is meant to spur development in rural and low-income areas by providing significant tax incentives for investors.

Franks said the Mississippi Development Authority is also providing more than $900,000 for site work at Mueller Brass.

According to Franks, the Mueller expansion kicked off, in part, after a site visit from Three Rivers representatives. Face-to-face visits with leaders of local industries remain an important part of the economic development process, Franks said, and is a priority each year.

“We try to correct any issues they may have and try to help them grow,” Franks said. “Visiting our industries is very important to us.”

So is attracting new industries, a continual process for the organization.

Itawamba County has several open industrial sites, including three at the port and space at Fawn Grove Industrial Park.

“We have shown them a lot,” Franks said of the county’s various open industrial sites. “We have a lot of interest in that port, in that railroad.

People are looking for ports and railroads near the interstate. That’s us.”

Those sites are promoted through the Mississippi Development Authority. When a company is interested in a site visit, that typically happens through Three Rivers.

Franks said he’d love to see all of the county’s sites filled.

“That would be a pie in the sky dream,” he said. “We would really love to take advantage of that Fawn Grove Industrial Park. We would love to fill that park.”

The partnership between Itawamba County and Three Rivers was cemented in 2014 when county supervisors agreed to pay the organization $80,000 annually to be a part of its Economic Development Program. In 2015, the county board added port operations to Three Rivers’ duties at a monthly stipend of $1,000.

Prior to this arrangement, the executive director of the Itawamba County Development Council was responsible for the county’s economic development and port operations. Under the new structure, ICDC head Vaunita Martin primarily, although not entirely, focuses her efforts on economic growth through tourism, county promotion and business development, while Three Rivers focuses on industrial recruitment and port operations.

Franks, who is the son of county administrator Gary Franks and an Itawamba County native, said the partnership between Three Rivers and Itawamba County continues to be fruitful.

“Our relationship with the county is as strong as it’s ever been and gets stronger every day, in my opinion,” he said. “They’ve all been great partners with us,”

That tune probably sounds familiar, too, and it seems to be as harmonious as ever.

