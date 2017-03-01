Traffic stop nets drug, weapon bust

By ADAM ARMOUR

News Coordinator

A recent traffic stop for erratic driving ended with the arrest of a Fulton man for drugs and weapon possession.

Howard Ruff, 53, of 310 Whitt Street, Fulton, was arrested on Feb. 17 and charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine with intent to sell and possession of a deadly weapon by a convicted felon.

According to Fulton Police Chief Reggie Johnson, Ruff’s arrest followed a traffic stop by a patrolling officer, who reported the suspect was driving carelessly.

Upon further investigation, the officer allegedly discovered Ruff was in possession of 6.5 grams of crystal methamphetamine, a variety of drug paraphernalia, including scales and plastic bags, and an illegal knife.

Mississippi law prohibits convicted felons from carrying certain types of knives, including butcher or bowie knives, dirks or switchblades.

Johnson did not specify what type of weapon Ruff was alleged to have been carrying.

Police say Ruff was out on bond for previous drug-related felony charges at the time of his arrest. They are currently petitioning the district attorney’s office to have his bond revoked.

In the meantime, Ruff has had a new bond set by Judge Harold Holcomb at $100,000. He is currently being held in Itawamba County jail.

