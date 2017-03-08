Errors plague Tremont in weekend losses

By SCOTTY NICHOLS

Sports Editor

TREMONT – The Tremont Eagles’ baseball season has gotten off to a

rocky start.

The Eagles have managed to score, a very pedestrian, nine runs during their first four-game stretch but have given up a whopping 48 runs over that same stretch.

Some of those surrendered runs have come off opposing hits, but too many have been on the heels of Eagle miscues.

During this weekend’s Friday and Saturday losses, Tremont made a total of 17 errors in two contests.

In Friday night’s 14-2 loss to Biggersville, the Eagles committed seven errors that, ultimately, led to big innings for the visiting Lions.

Biggersville built a 9-2 lead before finishing the job with a five-run sixth inning, which clinched a mercy-rule victory.

Christian Oswalt led the way on offense for the Eagles, going two-for-three at the plate, and was responsible for both Tremont runs scored.

Oswalt was driven in on hits by Zack Ramey and Jasob Garrison.

Hugh Roberts took the loss on the mound, giving up 10 runs -only four earned- on six hits, but struck out nine batters while walking just two.

3/4 – Thrasher 12, Tremont 4

On Saturday, the Eagles got off to a hot start by getting the Rebels three up and three down in the bottom of the first, then scoring four runs in the bottom half of the inning.

After the quick defensive inning, the Eagles also struck quickly on offense as Oswalt singled to left and was later driven in by a Garrison single.

The Eagles then loaded the bases and, with two outs, saw Ramey, Garrison and Mason Weaver score after Anthony Ramirez and Brady Underwood each drew walks and Jay Harris was hit by a pitch.

The Rebels immediately scored five runs in the top of the second inning, with the aid of five Eagle errors, two hits and a walk.

Over the next five-and-a-half innings, the Eagles would not produce another run while giving up seven runs on just three hits and five more Tremont errors.

Garrison was the offensive leader for the Eagles, going two-for-three with two singles, an RBI, a walk, and also scored a run.

Ramey was hit with the loss on the mound, despite only one of the 10 runs he gave up being earned. He gave up six hits and struck out five hitters, while walking just two, in 5.1 innings of work.

scotty.nichols@journalinc.com

Twitter: @ScotNic24