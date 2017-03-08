Fairview sixth-grader prepares for state spelling bee

By ADAM ARMOUR

News Coordinator

Next week, Olivia Cantrell will be traveling to Jackson to compete in the state spelling bee, a prospect that has her equal parts E-X-C-I-T-E-D and A-N-X-I-O-U-S.

“I am a little nervous,” the Fairview sixth grader said.

At first blush, Cantrell seems so timid, it’s hard to imagine her being gung-ho about standing beneath a spotlight and spelling a bunch of obscure words for strangers. When she speaks, it’s barely above a W-H-I-S-P-E-R.

That observation, however, would be only partially true.

“I do get stage fright,” she admitted. Asked how she overcomes this, she shrugs subtly.

“I don’t really have a way,” she said. “But I tell myself I have to do this. I need to do this.”

Reserved though she may seem, Cantrell comes alive when she’s dissecting words. It’s a joy, she said. Maybe not the part where she’s on stage … that part’s not great. But if there’s one thing Cantrell loves, it’s S-P-E-L-L-I-N-G.

“I’ve always been good at it,” she said. “Spelling comes easily. It’s natural.”

Cantrell won the county spelling bee in late January, earning her victory with the word “ascetic.” It was a word that had tripped her up during practice sessions.

“I didn’t think I knew it,” Cantrell said. “I knew I had to think back and remember how to spell it. I thought I was going to get it wrong.”

She didn’t, O-B-V-I-O-U-S-L-Y. Now, in less than a week, she’ll test her linguistic mettle against 22 of the state’s best spellers in a literal battle of words.

Her mother, Kim Cleveland, will be right by her side. Figuratively, of course. She’ll be in the audience, silently rooting her daughter on and holding her breath every time she’s at the mike.

Watching a bunch of elementary students spell is way more tense and exciting than Cleveland ever expected.

“There was nothing like watching her win up there,” Cleveland said. “You could literally watch the relief when she [got a word] right.”

Cleveland said she’s been supportive of her daughter’s love of competitive spelling from the very beginning. Since then, she’s acted as the Mickey to Cantrell’s Rocky Balboa.

“She does a lot [of practicing] on her own, but I’m the one every night saying, ‘let’s go over your words,’” Cleveland said.

But as her daughter claimed, Cleveland said spelling seems to come naturally to Cantrell. Once she’s seen a word, she tends to be able to pull up its spelling on command.

“She can just look at a word and remember it,” Cleveland said. “And really, it’s a lot about memory.”

Cantrell, daughter of the late Ronnie Cantrell, practices using lists of words used in previous spelling contests, which gives competitors an idea about what to E-X-P-E-C-T.

Prepping for a bee is a time-consuming proposal. Like everything worth doing, it takes commitment. Three to five months before January’s spelling bee, Cantrell began practicing at home and with a team at school, running through words and definitions at least three times a week. She said the practice sessions were rigorous, but fun.

“When she started this, I told her, if you’re going to do something, you’re going to have to do it,” Cleveland said. “We’re not going to show up there and not know the word.”

So far, that hasn’t happened. It’s a trend both of them will continue next Tuesday.

Asked if she was going to win the state contest, the low-key Cantrell offered an insouciant smile.

“I think so,” she said. “I plan on it.”

If she makes it sound simple, it’s because she knows there’s only one word she needs to worry about spelling correctly: V-I-C-T-O-R-Y.

adam.armour@journalinc.com

Twitter: @admarmr