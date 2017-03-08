Judge sentences Fulton man to 40 years for daughter’s death

By ADAM ARMOUR

News Coordinator

More than a half-year after being convicted of killing his infant daughter, a Fulton man has been sentenced to 40 years imprisonment.

On Friday, officials with the state district attorney’s office released news that Joshua Eric Clark had received the maximum penalty for his role in the 2008 death of his four-month-old daughter, Kiley. The sentence was handed down by Senior Circuit Court Judge Thomas J. Gardner, III, who presided over Clark’s trial in August.

During that trial, an Itawamba County jury found Clark guilty of “depraved heart,” or second-degree, murder. Clark was initially indicted on a charge of capital murder, which implies intent to kill and carries the possibility of a death penalty sentence. Although the jury’s verdict puts the responsibility for Kiley’s death on her father’s shoulders, it suggests the death was unintentional.

Sentencing typically follows soon after conviction; however, Clark’s sentencing was delayed due to a variety of post-trial motions by his defense team, including motions for a new trial, all of which were denied.

Clark’s conviction followed his second trial in connection with the crime. During a 2010 capital murder trial, Clark accepted a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to depraved heart murder and was sentenced to life in prison. On direct appeal, Gardner vacated that plea on the grounds of ineffective counsel.

In the second trial, state prosecutors argued that Kiley’s death was a result of a violent outburst while Clark was left alone with Kylie and three other children, including her twin brother, for several hours.

The infant girl was initially taken to Gilmore Hospital in Amory before being transferred to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis.

Doctors there found she had suffered numerous injuries to the brain.

Expert testimony presented to the jury over the course of the trial said these injuries resulted in her death.

The defense and prosecutors disagreed on when and how Kiley sustained her injuries. The latter argued that Clark became angered at his daughter’s crying and violently shook her, resulting in traumatic brain injury.

The defense argued that Clark was not known to be a violent person and claimed Kiley’s injuries were more in line with those caused by a short fall from a couch or chair and argued that it was impossible to say for certain that Clark was responsible for them.

adam.armour@journalinc.com

Twitter: @admarmr