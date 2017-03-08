Mustangs’ comeback attempt comes up short at North Pontotoc

By SCOTTY NICHOLS

Sports Editor

ECRU – The Mantachie Mustangs were looking for their first win of the season during last week’s trip to Pontotoc county, and put themselves behind the eight-ball early.

The Mustangs surrendered four first-inning runs to North Pontotoc on a single, fielder’s choice, passed ball and a wild pitch.

The Vikings would tack on one more run in the bottom of the fourth, when a two-out single would push the lead to 5-0.

With the number of innings dwindling down, the Mustangs began their comeback campaign in the top of the fifth inning when Jared Spigner and Payden Franks each reached on errors to start things off.

After a strikeout and a balk by the Viking pitcher, Ricky Houston banged a double into the center field wall to score Spigner and Franks.

John Curtis Devaughn followed with an infield single that scored Houston, cutting the Viking lead to 5-3.

Logan Johnson doubled into center field to score Devaughn to slice the North Pontotoc lead to 5-4 before the inning would end.

North Pontotoc would scratch across a run in the bottom of the fifth, then two more in the bottom of the fifth, to take an 8-4 lead into the final frame.

Mantachie got a single from Houston and a walk from Devaughn to start off the inning, then Johnson drove a single to center that scored Houston.

Daniel Mangels then walked, to load the bases, before Jacob Frazier also drew a walk that scored Devaughn.

With the Mustangs seeming to be in business with the bases loaded and no outs, but the Viking pitcher settled down to get three consecutive strikeouts to preserve the two-run, 8-6 win.

3/4 – Mooreville 12, Mantachie 0

On Saturday, the Mustangs hosted the rival Mooreville Troopers and managed to tally just one hit in a dominating performance by the Lee county visitors.

Mooreville’s Will Armistead, Brent Cummins, and Hammer Franks combined for the one-hit shutout and combined for seven strikeouts with just two walks, while the offense pushed across at least three runs in every inning, except the third and fifth.

The Mustangs got a two-out single by Adam Dill in the fourth inning, but that was the extent of the offensive production.

