Qualifying comes to a close

Qualifying has ended and the ballots are set for this summer’s upcoming municipal elections.

The qualification period for local primary and general elections came to a close Friday with a flurry of last-minute qualifiers, although many candidates have been registered for weeks. The qualification period opened in early January.

Fulton will hold Democratic and Republican primary elections on May 2, with a runoff election on May 16, should one be needed. Voters in both Mantachie and Tremont will skip straight to the general election on June 6.

Winning candidates will take office on July 3.

Candidates on the ballot for Fulton’s Democratic primary include Barry Childers for mayor; incumbent Liz Beasley for alderman at large; Shawn Green, Willie J. Holley and incumbent Hayward Wilson vying for Ward 1; incumbent Mike Nanney and Chris Walker in Ward 2; incumbent Joey Steele in Ward 3; and Steven Steele in Ward 4.

The Republican ballot will feature Martin Richardson for mayor; Jim Gray for alderman at large; Dewayne Strickland for Ward 1; Corey Shotts for Ward 3 and Brad Chatham for Ward 4.

In Mantachie, Democratic candidates include Matt Fennell, the sole candidate running for mayor; incumbent Amanda Bridges running for Ward 1; Rickey Hester, running for Ward 2; Wayne Guin, incumbent, running for Ward 3: and incumbent Wilton Cooper running for Ward 4.

Republican candidates include David “E.T.” Turner, running for alderman at large; Cody Hoyle, running for Ward 2 alderman; and Virginia Dill, vying for the seat as Ward 3 alderman.

Tremont should see an exciting election this year. Two candidates are vying to be the next mayor: current alderman Robbie McCrory and newcomer Robert Don Whitehead, Sr. Candidates vying for the five seats as aldermen include James Cox, Greg Davis, incumbent Holly Ford, Randy Gassaway, Claire Stone Northington, Brady Ramey and Cindy Rhoades.

All nine candidates on Tremont’s ballot are running as independents.

Tremont has no districts, so the top five vote-getters vying for seats as aldermen will get them, regardless of where they live in the town.

