Qualifying comes to a close
By ADAM ARMOUR
News Coordinator
Qualifying has ended and the ballots are set for this summer’s upcoming municipal elections.
The qualification period for local primary and general elections came to a close Friday with a flurry of last-minute qualifiers, although many candidates have been registered for weeks. The qualification period opened in early January.
Fulton will hold Democratic and Republican primary elections on May 2, with a runoff election on May 16, should one be needed. Voters in both Mantachie and Tremont will skip straight to the general election on June 6.
Winning candidates will take office on July 3.
Candidates on the ballot for Fulton’s Democratic primary include Barry Childers for mayor; incumbent Liz Beasley for alderman at large; Shawn Green, Willie J. Holley and incumbent Hayward Wilson vying for Ward 1; incumbent Mike Nanney and Chris Walker in Ward 2; incumbent Joey Steele in Ward 3; and Steven Steele in Ward 4.
The Republican ballot will feature Martin Richardson for mayor; Jim Gray for alderman at large; Dewayne Strickland for Ward 1; Corey Shotts for Ward 3 and Brad Chatham for Ward 4.
Previously, Ward 2 Democratic candidate Chris Walker was incorrectly listed as a Republican candidate.
In Mantachie, Democratic candidates include Matt Fennell, the sole candidate running for mayor; incumbent Amanda Bridges running for Ward 1; Rickey Hester, running for Ward 2; Wayne Guin, incumbent, running for Ward 3: and incumbent Wilton Cooper running for Ward 4.
Republican candidates include David “E.T.” Turner, running for alderman at large; Cody Hoyle, running for Ward 2 alderman; and Virginia Dill, vying for the seat as Ward 3 alderman.
Tremont should see an exciting election this year. Two candidates are vying to be the next mayor: current alderman Robbie McCrory and newcomer Robert Don Whitehead, Sr. Candidates vying for the five seats as aldermen include James Cox, Greg Davis, incumbent Holly Ford, Randy Gassaway, Claire Stone Northington, Brady Ramey and Cindy Rhoades.
All nine candidates on Tremont’s ballot are running as independents.
Tremont has no districts, so the top five vote-getters vying for seats as aldermen will get them, regardless of where they live in the town.
adam.armour@journalinc.com
Twitter: @admarmr
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Adam ArmourAdam Armour has been writing and taking photographs for "The Itawamba County Times" since 2005. His words and pictures have earned 18 Mississippi Press Association Awards, including several "Best of" category recognitions. He has written and independently published one novel and is currently working on a second.
Search
Subscribe to Blog via Email
Archives
- “Snakebit” Indians try to overcome early-season struggles March 8, 2017
- Return flight: Veteran pilot revisits local site of forced landing March 8, 2017
- Fairview sixth-grader prepares for state spelling bee March 8, 2017
- Qualifying comes to a close March 8, 2017
- Judge sentences Fulton man to 40 years for daughter’s death March 8, 2017
- Supervisor Horn steps down as board president March 8, 2017
- Return flight: Veteran pilot revisits local site of forced landing March 8, 2017
- Fairview sixth-grader prepares for state spelling bee March 8, 2017
- Qualifying comes to a close March 8, 2017
- Judge sentences Fulton man to 40 years for daughter’s death March 8, 2017
- Becky Threlkeld: I think this is a beautiful idea! What a precious ...
- Joshua Ballard: OMG I love it. Why did you get called fake? You re...
- Perry Newton: I'm glad to see it happen! Would like to play mus...
- Gordie Macivor: Goodness Gracious!!I hope the 2 people that voted ...
- UNKNOWN: It was helpful really it was i was joking...